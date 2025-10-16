JUNK.COM TRADES JUNK FOR JOY AT PUEBLO’S RIDEZ N RODZ CAR SHOW

Under the hood and in the heart of the community! Junk.com’s signature truck turned heads at Pueblo’s 4th Annual Ridez N Rodz Car Show — where classic chrome met modern horsepower for a great cause benefiting the Family Worship Center’s Children’s Outr

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic chrome met big trucks as Junk.com rolled into the 4th Annual Ridez N Rodz Car Show at the Family Worship Center, turning heads for reasons unrelated to junk removal.

Instead of clearing clutter, Junk.com’s truck became a crowd favorite as families climbed in for photos, explored its larger-than-life features, and walked away with squishy Junk.com truck toys — a playful keepsake that disappeared quickly into the hands of delighted kids.

The car show itself packed Parker Boulevard with polished classics, local food trucks, raffles, face painting, and plenty of horsepower, all to benefit the Family Worship Center’s Children’s Outreach Ministry and Feeding the Children of Pueblo County.

“Big trucks should bring big smiles, and yesterday we got to see that in action,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “It was inspiring to watch our truck parked alongside vintage cars while families came together to support such meaningful programs for Pueblo’s kids.”

While engines roared and trophies were awarded, the real win of the day was community impact — with every dollar raised helping children and families in Pueblo County.

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading junk removal service dedicated to making life easier for families and businesses by clearing away clutter quickly, safely, and responsibly. With a growing fleet of signature trucks and a commitment to customer service, Junk.com helps communities stay clean while recycling and donating whenever possible. For more information, visit www.Junk.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.