Ottawa Infotainment and VicOne Announce Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen Automotive Cybersecurity Ottawa Infotainment and VicOne Announce Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen Automotive Cybersecurity

Strengthening the Future of Connected Mobility: Ottawa Infotainment and VicOne collaborate to deliver safer, smarter, and more secure vehicle experiences.

Working with VicOne allows us to further strengthen DragonFire OS, helping automakers deliver secure and trusted experiences to our customers” — Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment , a leader in connected cockpit and infotainment solutions, announced today a strategic collaboration with VicOne , an automotive cybersecurity solutions leader. The announcement took place at the North American Intelligent Cockpit & Smart Driving Summit 2025 and focuses on advancing cybersecurity capabilities within Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire OS platform.This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to addressing one of the most important challenges in the automotive industry: protecting connected vehicles from emerging cybersecurity threats. As vehicles become more intelligent and connected, ensuring digital safety and user privacy has become critical to consumer confidence and long-term innovation.“Cybersecurity must be part of the foundation of every connected vehicle system,” said Jonathan Hacker, Chief Technology Officer at Ottawa Infotainment. “Working with VicOne allows us to further strengthen DragonFire OS, helping automakers deliver secure and trusted experiences to our customers.”The collaboration will focus on integrating cybersecurity capabilities into Ottawa Infotainment’s broader ecosystem, combining software resilience with strong data protection principles. Both companies share a vision of enabling safe, connected, and intelligent mobility experiences for drivers and fleets.“Ottawa Infotainment’s agile development approach allows them to deliver innovation at an impressive pace,” said Max Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of VicOne. “We see great potential in combining our cybersecurity expertise with their platform to help address the growing security demands of connected mobility.”Ottawa Infotainment and VicOne plan to expand this collaboration over the coming months, with further updates expected in early 2026.About Ottawa Infotainment:Ottawa Infotainment builds intelligent cockpit and connectivity solutions for the next generation of vehicles. Its flagship DragonFire OS delivers an advanced, modular platform designed for automotive-grade performance and seamless integration with sensors, voice systems, and AI capabilities. For more information, visit ottawainfotainment.com.About VicOne:With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers and suppliers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro's 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit vicone.com.

