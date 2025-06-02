Ottawa Infotainment Launches Engineering Services Division to Support Tier 1 Suppliers with Embedded Software & Hardware

A Customized Display for Evolectric showcased at ACT Expo

New division offers Tier 1 suppliers turnkey embedded software, custom hardware engineering, and safety-critical support to accelerate next-gen vehicle programs

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment, a leader in next-generation automotive software systems, is proud to announce the launch of its Engineering Services Division, purpose-built to address the growing complexity that Tier 1 suppliers face as vehicles incorporate an ever-increasing amount of software. The announcement coincides with the company’s participation in AutoTech: Detroit, where Ottawa Infotainment will showcase its capabilities to support embedded development across both software and custom hardware.As automakers push toward more advanced digital cockpits and connected experiences, the pressure on Tier 1s to deliver fully integrated, safety-critical systems has never been higher. Ottawa Infotainment’s new division offers flexible engineering support across the complete automotive stack including embedded software development, automotive-grade hardware design, and compliance-focused consulting.“We’ve seen a sharp increase in demand from OEMs and suppliers looking for an experienced partner who can not only meet spec, but help shape the vision,” said Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment. “They don’t just want code. They want craftsmanship, confidence, and teams that can integrate quickly. That’s exactly what this division is built for.”Core Capabilities Include:• Embedded software development for Android Automotive, QNX, and Linux platforms• Custom UI/UX solutions using DiSTI GL Studio, Unity, Qt, Kanzi, and Crank Storyboard• Infotainment stack integration: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, media management, and more• Telematics support: LTE connectivity and integration with off-the-shelf and custom telematics platforms• Automotive-grade consulting with deep experience in ISO 26262, ASIL, and NHTSA-compliant cluster development• Custom hardware engineering for rapid prototyping and production ramp-upOttawa Infotainment has quietly supported numerous Tier 1 suppliers over the years, building bespoke show cars, functional prototypes, and embedded systems now featured in automotive programs across the globe. The technologies that our team has helped shape now provide the foundation for Software-Defined Vehicles across the industry. That experience has been formalized into a dedicated service offering, and is ready to scale.As part of this launch, Ottawa Infotainment is also planning to establish a U.S.-based sales presence to better serve its growing North American customer base. While the company’s engineering roots remain in Ottawa, the new division reflects its commitment to becoming a more accessible and embedded partner within the U.S. automotive supply chain.“Embedded software is no longer a niche in the automotive space. It’s the backbone of the modern vehicle,” said Jon Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment. “Delivering software with automotive-grade precision still takes decades of experience. That’s what our team brings to each and every program.”About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment is redefining the future of in-vehicle software. With deep expertise across Android, QNX, and Linux ecosystems, and a proven track record in hardware-software integration, we support Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs with everything from functional prototypes to scalable platform development. Our mission is to help the industry build the vehicle experiences of tomorrow.

Engineering Services from Ottawa Infotainment

