Ottawa Infotainment and ESS Collaborate to Bring H.E.L.P.® Alert Network to DragonFire Platform and Enhance Road Safety

Ottawa Infotainment and Emergency Safety Solutions Collaborate to Integrate H.E.L.P.® Alert Network into DragonFire Platform

Collaboration brings real-time emergency alerting and advanced roadside safety features to Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire platform, launching this June

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa Infotainment (OI), a leader in automotive-grade embedded platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) to integrate ESS’s groundbreaking H.E.L.P.Alert Network directly with the DragonFire platform. This collaboration will be formally unveiled at AutoTech: Detroit on June 4 and at the COVESA-AutoTech reception in Novi MI on June 4.The integration marks a significant advancement in in-vehicle safety technology, bringing together OI’s expertise in embedded software and hardware with ESS’s mission-driven solution to reduce crashes involving disabled and vulnerable vehicles. By embedding the H.E.L.P.(Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol) Alert Network™ into DragonFire, vehicles equipped with the platform can now provide both visual and digital alerts in real time—dramatically enhancing roadside safety and first responder readiness.Tim VanGoethem, Chief Product Officer at ESS, highlighted the strength of the collaboration: “We’re proud to partner with Ottawa Infotainment to bring the H.E.L.P.Alert Network™ to life on DragonFire. Their rapid integration capabilities and deep expertise in embedded systems exceeded our expectations. This solution represents a significant advancement for Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs seeking to deliver impactful, safety-critical innovation to their platforms.”DragonFire’s modular design and production-grade architecture made it an ideal host for ESS’s advanced alerting system. The integration supports not just intelligent lighting protocols but also real-time digital alerting capabilities that enable vehicles to communicate directly with oncoming drivers, emergency responders, and connected infrastructure.Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment, emphasized the significance of the partnership: “We’re proud to now offer the H.E.L.P.advance warning communication features as part of the DragonFire platform. This is about more than just safety features—it’s about fundamentally changing how drivers and their vehicles are alerted to potential emergencies in their drive path, giving them more time to safety respond. With connectivity, cars should provide more than just location data. They should help medics and responders understand what’s happening and act faster. This partnership allows us to offer our customers a smarter, and safer, in-vehicle experience.”The first public demonstration of the DragonFire platform with integrated H.E.L.P.capabilities will be available at AutoTech: Detroit, with follow-up presentations at COVESA’s June Member Showcase. Ottawa Infotainment and ESS are working closely with ecosystem partners and customers to bring this new level of safety to production programs globally.About Ottawa Infotainment:Ottawa Infotainment is redefining the future of in-vehicle systems through a vertically-integrated approach to software and hardware integration. With deep expertise across Android, QNX, Linux, and embedded safety protocols, OI partners with Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs to deliver production-ready platforms that are scalable, flexible, and safety-compliant.About Emergency Safety Solutions:Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) is a certified minority-owned company revolutionizing roadway safety through its patented H.E.L.P.technologies. ESS delivers advanced lighting and real-time digital alerts as advance warnings to protect vulnerable passenger and commercial vehicles, emergency responders, and roadway workers. With the launch of the H.E.L.P.Alert Network™, ESS is building a globally connected roadway safety community that helps prevent crashes and save lives. Learn more at www.ess-help.com

