Veterinary Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Veterinary Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the veterinary autoimmune disease therapeutics market has experienced significant growth. The market's size is predicted to increase from $3.25 billion in 2024 to $3.46 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The expansion during the historical period is attributable to progress in immunology, a rise in pet ownership, advancement in diagnostic procedures, the emergence of new drug categories, and heightened consciousness regarding pet health.

A robust expansion is projected within the veterinary autoimmune disease therapeutics market in the upcoming years, with an expected growth to $4.39 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This projected growth in the forecast period is a reflection of various elements such as developments in biotechnology, increasing investments in veterinary healthcare, rising cases of autoimmune diseases in pets, introduction of innovative therapeutics, and an increased acceptance of pet insurance. The expected trends driving the market during the forecast period include personalized medicine, the application of biologics, the embrace of telemedicine, the adoption of regenerative therapies, and a focus on comprehensive and integrative treatments.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Veterinary Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market?

The veterinary autoimmune disease therapeutics market is set to expand, fueled by escalating investment in veterinary medicine research. Veterinary medicine, a sector focusing on preventing, diagnosing, and treating animal diseases, disorders, and injuries, has seen a surge in funding. This surge is mostly due to the growth of pet industries, advancements in animal health technology, agricultural necessities, a rise in zoonotic diseases, and campaigns for wildlife preservation. Investment in research pertaining to veterinary autoimmune disease encourages studies on disease mechanisms, diagnostic tools, and treatment options, thereby optimizing the sector's efficiency in diagnosing and controlling these conditions. For example, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, a US-based agricultural department, announced in August 2024 that the Veterinary Service Grants Program (VSGP) would collaborate with NIFA to invest $3.2 million in rural food animal veterinary medicine in 2022 across the country. Hence, the progress of the veterinary autoimmune disease therapeutics market is largely influenced by the boost in veterinary medicine research funding.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Veterinary Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics include:

• Pfizer Inc

• Merck & Co Inc

• AbbVie Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Novartis AG

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

• Amgen Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

• Zoetis Inc

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Veterinary Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market?

In the veterinary autoimmune disease therapeutics market, leading companies such as RenBiologics are centred on creating state-of-the-art solutions to cater to several pressing industry needs. RenBiologics is focused on creating novel treatments for chronic diseases and conditions related to kidneys, with a particular emphasis on biologics and regenerative medicine to enhance results areas such as renal function and transplant success. As per Biocytogen, a Chinese biotech firm, RenBiologics, a newly launched sub-brand, was initiated in January 2024 to concentrate on the out-licensing of completely human antibodies for therapeutic development. The main goal behind this endeavor is to take advantage of Biocytogen's vast library of over 400,000 fully human antibody sequences, developed through its exclusive RenMice platforms. RenBiologics is working to build collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotech firms for the joint development and licensing of these antibodies, improving the likelihood of groundbreaking antibody-based therapies. Biocytogen's launch of this sub-brand mirrors their dedication to becoming a worldwide authority in antibody discovery. They aim to quicken the development of pioneering treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Veterinary Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth

The veterinary autoimmune disease therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Therapy Type: Corticosteroids, Azathioprine, Cyclosporine, Mycophenolate, Leflunomide, Cyclophosphamide, Levothyroxine, Folic Acid, Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine

2) By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals, Other Animals

3) By Disease: Hypothyroidism, Pemphigus Disease, Canine Lupus, Auto-Immune Hemolytic Anemia, Bullous Pemphigoid, Discoid Lupus Erythematosus (DLE), Immune-Related Arthritis, Other Diseases

4) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Corticosteroids: Prednisone, Prednisolone, Dexamethasone, Methylprednisolone, Triamcinolone

2) By Azathioprine: Azathioprine Oral Tablets, Azathioprine Injectable Formulation

3) By Cyclosporine: Oral Cyclosporine (Atopica), Injectable Cyclosporine

4) By Mycophenolate: Mycophenolate Mofetil (Oral Form), Mycophenolate Sodium (Injectable Form)

5) By Leflunomide: Leflunomide Tablets (Oral), Leflunomide Injection

6) By Cyclophosphamide: Oral Cyclophosphamide, Injectable Cyclophosphamide

7) By Levothyroxine: Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets (Oral), Levothyroxine Sodium Injection

8) By Folic Acid: Folic Acid Supplements (Oral), Injectable Folic Acid

9) By Hydroxychloroquine: Hydroxychloroquine Tablets (Oral), Hydroxychloroquine Injectable Formulation

10) By Chloroquine: Chloroquine Tablets (Oral), Chloroquine Injectable Formulation

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Veterinary Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for veterinary autoimmune disease therapeutics. The forecast suggests continued growth for this region. The report on this market includes coverage of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

