KFSHRC Redefines Cancer Care Through Precision, Innovation, and Localized Advanced Therapies

ٍٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is reshaping the landscape of cancer care in Saudi Arabia through a patient-first approach that integrates innovation, precision, and scientific discovery. With a vision to be the provider of choice for complex and highly specialized treatments, KFSHRC has evolved into a destination where world-class oncology services converge with cutting-edge research to improve survival rates and transform patient experiences.The hospital treats nearly 25% of all cancer cases in the Kingdom each year, achieving survival outcomes on par with leading international centers. Its overall cancer survival rate stands at nearly 50%, while childhood leukemia survival approaches 90%. In pediatric oncology, KFSHRC is among the global leaders—five-year survival for kidney tumors in children reaches an outstanding 97%, underscoring the strength of its multidisciplinary expertise and advanced treatment programs.As the largest and most comprehensive radiation therapy facility in the Gulf region, KFSHRC offers advanced technologies such as Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and CyberKnife radiosurgery. Its in-house cyclotron produces over 35 radiopharmaceuticals and distributes more than 30,000 doses annually to 45 specialized centers across 20 cities in Saudi Arabia. This national supply network ensures patients have timely access to essential therapies while driving self-sufficiency in nuclear medicine production.KFSHRC is also a leader in next-generation cancer therapies, including gene and immunotherapy. It is among a select group of hospitals worldwide providing CAR-T therapy, which re-engineers patients’ immune cells to fight cancer. Since 2021, over 100 patients have undergone CAR-T treatment at the hospital, including children with relapsed leukemia. In 2023, 59 patients received CAR-T—a 62% increase from the previous year. In 2024, KFSHRC reached a landmark milestone by locally manufacturing CAR-T cells, reducing costs by nearly 80% and cutting preparation time by half, enabling more patients to benefit from this groundbreaking therapy.At the core of these efforts stands the King Fahd National Centre for Children’s Cancer and Research, which treats more than 500 new pediatric cancer cases every year and performs over 150 stem cell transplants annually. Since its establishment, the center has completed more than 3,100 bone marrow transplants for children, many from unrelated donors, making it one of the most advanced pediatric oncology institutions in the region.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

