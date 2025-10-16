Dave & Buster’s Creates Unforgettably Fun Learning Experiences with Play Academy

Accredited STEAM Lessons Inspire Middle and High School Students by Combining Arcade Excitement with Real-World Education.

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster's , the ultimate destination for food, fun, and unforgettable experiences, is transforming the traditional field trip with the launch of Play Academy — a first-of-its-kind, in-store STEAM-based learning program designed for middle and high school students.Bringing the classroom into the game room, Play Academy combines accredited lessons with hands-on activities and the excitement of Dave & Buster’s iconic arcade floor. Students in grades 4-9 will explore Strategy & Engineering, Physics, Finance & Mathematics, and Health & Biology labs, discovering how their favorite games connect to real-world concepts like Newton’s laws, budgeting, and teamwork.“Play Academy brings learning to life,” said Robert Jenkins, Vice President of Sales and Local Initiatives for Dave & Buster’s. “By combining accredited STEAM curriculum with the energy and fun of our game floor, we’re helping teachers inspire the next generation of thinkers, builders, and creators. When kids play with purpose, amazing things happen.”Developed in collaboration with Dallas-based Big Thought, a leader in creative learning and youth development, and accredited by STEM.org, Play Academy aligns with national learning standards and demonstrates how play can power education. “At Big Thought, we see creativity as the bridge between imagination and innovation,” said Erin Offord, CEO of Big Thought. “Play Academy brings that to life—showing how art, technology, and real-world problem-solving come together through play. By grounding fun in thoughtful learning design, this partnership helps students connect what they learn to how they think, build, and create.”Teachers receive access to pre-visit resources, in-store lab worksheets, and post-visit reflection guides to reinforce classroom learning. Each group is paired with a dedicated Dave & Buster’s FUNcilitator who keeps students engaged and ensures a seamless, high-energy experience.Play Academy reflects Dave & Buster’s growing commitment to supporting schools and youth organizations nationwide. The program has already hosted thousands of students in select markets, with teachers praising its unique ability to connect classroom lessons to real-world applications in a fun, dynamic environment.Flexible packages start at $14.99 per student, with options available for public, private, and homeschool groups.To learn more or book your experience, contact your local Dave & Buster’s Planner or visit www.daveandbusters.com for details.About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 241 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 180 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India and the Philippines. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

