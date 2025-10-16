Star Micronics extends Range of Label Printing Solutions with Compact, Cloud-Connected mC-Label2

Star Micronics launches mC-Label2

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics demonstrates its continued focus on the labelling market with the introduction of the 2-inch direct thermal mC-Label2 printer range, designed to print die cut, linerless and continuous labels as well as receipts for retail, hospitality and healthcare.Building on Star’s existing range of labelling solutions including mC-Label3 and TSP143IV SK which have been designed to simplify operations across retail and hospitality, the launch of mC-Label2 provides a compact yet high performance label printing solution for small format labels.For businesses that require both order and label printing solutions, the new multi-media mC-Label2 label printer offers two distinct models; an entry-level model with tear bar for printing traditional liner backed die cut labels and a multifunctional model which, in line with the mC-Label3 3-inch printer, features an auto cutter for printing traditional pre-formatted die cut labels, high adhesive permanent and semi-permanent linerless labels as well as receipts.The mC-Label2 is ideal where space is limited and thanks to its IP22-rated design can be used safely in a variety of environments. At less than 10cm wide and with a unique front-loading design allowing for easy paper loading, the mC-Label2 fits neatly on or under the counter, on a shelf or where workspace is limited.Despite its compact size, the mC-Label2 can accommodate high-capacity media rolls up to 102mm in diameter, reducing the frequency of paper roll changes. Paper width is fully adjustable from 25mm to 60mm, while the high-resolution 300dpi print head ensures small format text, barcodes and graphics are clear and legible, even in paper saving mode.The mC-Label2 CI models feature USB-C with power delivery for iOS, Android and Windows tablets, USB-A, Ethernet LAN as well as Star CloudPRNT™ Next MQTT technology, whilst the mC-Label2 X4 models also include Bluetooth and WLAN connectivity. As a result, the mC-Label2 offers wired or wireless connectivity for any application. In addition, the X4 models deliver a new BLE based WLAN and Bluetooth setup designed to simplify wireless connectivity ‘out-of-the-box’, enabling users to quickly connect via an auto-generated QR code or via the Star Quick Set Up Utility and be online within less than a minute. For multi-site installations, this provides simple and straightforward provisioning of multiple printers.Mark Lloyd, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states: “As the latest addition to Star’s expertly designed range of label printing solutions, the compact Star mC-Label2 boasts superior performance and connectivity. Accompanying the Star mC-Label3 and TSP143IVSK printers for advanced labelling applications and omnichannel commerce, businesses can now take advantage of a full suite of versatile, multifunctional labelling solutions.”Background Information on Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.-oOo-For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:Claire SmithPR ManagerStar Micronics EMEAEmail: csmith@star-emea.com

