Star Micronics expands Hospitality and QSR Solutions with New Label Printer at Hospitality Tech Expo 2025, ExCel, London

Star Micronics at Hospitality Tech Expo 2025

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Hospitality Tech Expo 2025 (30 September - 1 October 2025, ExCeL, London), international POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics will exhibit its latest solutions for omnichannel hospitality including POS, mobile ordering, food labelling and self-service kiosk applications. These will be demonstrated with a range of hospitality payment, online ordering and kiosk software on Stand HT524.Focusing on the customer omnichannel experience in hospitality and food retail, Star provides a versatile product range and utilities to allow businesses to meet growing consumer demand for flexible food and drink ordering, alongside the requirement for accurate food label printing. Presenting a range of solutions for QSR as well as self-service kiosks, the manufacturer continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing an extensive portfolio of solutions for tier one businesses as well as independent hospitality operators.The rise in orders from multiple channels including restaurant, kiosk / self-service, drive through as well as online collection and delivery is creating demand for efficient and accurate ordering processes, especially given stricter requirements for food labelling, allergies and customer order exceptions.Feature-rich hardware with versatile connectivity from Star supports fixed, mobile and Cloud applications while offering the flexibility of multi-platform integration across iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux and ChromeOS/Web. With technology such as Star CloudPRNT™, which is built into all of Star’s latest thermal receipt and label printers, food and beverage orders or labels created through web apps and Cloud-based software can be directly printed in the bar or kitchen. This eliminates the need for an additional tablet or device to input the order, saving time and increasing order accuracy.In addition to its core CloudPRNT technology, Star’s managed service StarIO.Online enables businesses to print to any CloudPRNT-compatible device with real-time monitoring and centralised control. Running on securely managed Cloud servers, StarIO.Online allows users to reliably track print jobs, barcode scans, new device connections as well as status monitoring of printers, scanners, connected cash drawers and other devices in a single or multi-venue environment. This can prove invaluable for venues in terms of deployment, updates and device management, saving time and reducing costs.Alongside the economical TSP143IV SK linerless label printer from Star’s established TSP100 range, featuring a fast print speed and benefitting from an internal power supply and 4-year warranty as standard, Star has significantly expanded its Cloud-connected label printer range. These solutions meet the requirements of more diverse and future-orientated food labelling applications as well as market demand for simple set-up and provisioning of wireless printers to facilitate printing “out-of-the-box”.For businesses that require both food order and label printing solutions, the new multi-media Star mC-Label2 2-inch label printer offers two distinct models; an entry-level model with tear bar for printing traditional liner backed die cut labels and a multifunctional model which, in line with the established mC-Label3 3-inch printer, features an auto cutter for printing traditional pre-formatted die cut labels, high adhesive permanent and semi-permanent linerless labels as well as receipts.The mC-Label2 and mC-Label3 printers offer the ideal solution for different sizes and types of labels from 25mm to 58mm wide on mC-Label2 and up to 80mm on mC-Label3. These include permanent food and allergy labels for food storage, customer collection and delivery labels as well as customer orders. Featuring the same benefits as Star’s receipt printing range including tablet and Cloud connectivity for ease of setup and multi-estate provisioning, these printers excel on all fronts.With the rise in online ordering across multiple channels resulting in greater demand for self-service kiosks, Star will be exhibiting its market leading range of packaged and open-frame kiosk printing solutions alongside long-standing kiosk partners supplying tier one QSR chains as well as smaller venues.“With many hospitality venues navigating the challenge of multiple ordering channels, Star’s versatile hardware solutions provide the necessary tools as well as the opportunity to boost revenue and operational efficiencies”, states Mark Lloyd, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “These solutions can be used at various customer touchpoints within the venue including in the kitchen and in a kiosk environment, offering exceptional flexibility accompanied by ease of integration and value-added services.”About Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.-oOo-For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:Claire SmithPR ManagerStar Micronics EMEATel: +44 (0)1494 471111Email: csmith@Star-EMEA.com

