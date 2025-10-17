Historic Building in the Downtown Central Business Dist of Richmond, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

"The Virginia Trust Company Building" (circa 1919): A Standout Historic Gem in the Heart of Richmond's Central Business District Set for Auction

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces that online only auction bidding on "The Virginia Trust Company Building" (circa 1919): A standout historic gem in the heart of Richmond's Central Business District only 1 block from the Virginia State Capital will begin to close on Wednesday, November 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“The historic 26,638 +/- sf. building is the epicenter of Richmond's redevelopment activity. Its many highlights include marble floors, 50' vaulted ceilings, ornate ceiling w/dome, arched windows & more,” said Nicholls. “In addition to being located only 1 block from the Virginia State Capitol grounds, it is close to restaurants, cafes, retail & entertainment in Shockoe Bottom, and only minutes to I-95, I-64 & The Downtown Expressway.”“This amazing building is in the heart of the revitalization momentum, and there are office to apartment conversions nearby,” said Kelly Strauss, auction marketing coordinator.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below: The online only bidding begins to close onWednesday, November 12, 2025 @ 3:00 pm (Eastern). 819 East Main St., Richmond, VA 23219 Iconic & historic 26,638 +/- sf. building located one block from the Virginia State Capitol in the epicenter of the Central Business District• This remarkable multi story building has 3 levels above ground and 2 levels below ground. The architectural accents are unprecedented featuring marble floors, 50' vaulted ceiling, arched windows, an ornate coffered ceiling with gold accents, vivid colors, grand chandeliers and a central dome. The interior of this building must be seen to fully appreciate its grandeur and historical elegance.• Currently the building has 16 offices and 2 raised wood panel offices (one with fireplace & bathroom)• There are two commercial restrooms and a kitchenette (break room) w/dishwasher on main level.• 2 large vaults with epic doors and 2 safe deposit box rooms• Both underground levels have ample storage or space that could be finished• Alley access for loading• Trane cooling and hot water boiler gas heat• 12 parking spaces are available for a monthly fee and there are parking structures within walking distanceThe online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Kelly Strauss (540-226-1279) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

