Brian Jones Announces Candidacy for the Orange County Board of County Commissioners for District 4

Brian Jones is campaigning for the Orange County Board of County Commissioners

Community relations leader formally enters the race, continuing years of service and engagement within Orange County, Florida.

The privilege to serve on multiple advisory boards in Central Florida has given me a clear understanding of our community’s opportunities and challenges.” — Brian Jones

ORANGE COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Jones, a long-standing community leader, has officially filed to run for Orange County Board of Country Commissioners for District 4. Professionally, Jones is a Director of Community Relations in Telecommunications, a role that connects technology, infrastructure, and community partnerships across Central Florida. He brings more than a decade of experience in leadership roles that intersect with local development and public outreach, including service in his previous professional role as Vice President of Community Development.Previous Work with District 4Jones has served as the District 4 representative on Orange County’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Board since April 2025, contributing to discussions on public spaces, infrastructure planning, and resident priorities. His volunteer leadership also extends to his position as Advisory Board Member for Orange Technical College’s East Campus Fiber-Optics Workforce Program, where he supports the county’s workforce development and technical training efforts.“The privilege to serve on multiple advisory boards in Central Florida has given me a clear understanding of our community’s opportunities and challenges,” said Jones. “This step is about continuing that work in a new capacity, ensuring that progress reflects the voices and values of our residents.”Community and Campaign Focus The District 4 seat, currently held by Commissioner Maribel Gomez Cordero, represents a diverse and rapidly growing area of Orange County. Jones’s experience in both civic and private-sector leadership has positioned him as an active contributor to the district’s ongoing development discussions and community initiatives.Jones emphasized that his campaign will focus on transparency, collaboration, and continued service to the residents he already represents in an advisory capacity.About Brian JonesBrian Jones is a community relations and development professional with a strong record of civic engagement across Central Florida. His career spans leadership roles in telecommunications and workforce education, as well as volunteer service with the Orange County Government and multiple community organizations. He currently serves as Director of Community Relations in Telecommunications and as Advisory Board Member for Orange County District 4 Parks & Recreation . Additionally, Jones has served as President of the Avalon Park Foundation and is currently serving as Vice President on the Board of Directors for his Home Owners Association.He is a Past President of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Central Florida Chapter, where he continues to serve on the Executive Committee as Past President, Membership Outreach Chair, and Education Chair. His efforts through CAI and local boards have centered on education, collaboration, and community-building.Jones is a long-time resident of Central Florida and currently lives in District 4 with his wife and children, where he remains actively involved in local initiatives that strengthen families, neighborhoods, and educational opportunities.About District 4Orange County District 4 encompasses parts of southeast Orange County. The district is one of the county’s fastest-growing regions, home to diverse neighborhoods, new infrastructure development, and expanding business and education corridors.The District 4 Commissioner serves as one of eight members of the Orange County Board of County Commissioners, which oversees local governance, zoning, community services, and public initiatives for more than 1.4 million residents countywide. Each commissioner represents a defined geographic area and collaborates with advisory boards, residents, and local organizations to guide responsible growth and maintain quality of life across the region.

