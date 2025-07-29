Mr. X’s Card Show Returns August 30th & 31st, 2025

Mr. X Card Show Burbank Announcement Celebrity Guests include Cassandra Lee Morris, Tom Fahn, Dorothy Fahn, Dan Woren, and Casey Mongillo.

The Ultimate Trading Card & Tabletop Experience Lands in Burbank, CA

Mr. X’s Card Show isn’t just a marketplace, it’s a magical celebration of collecting culture. We’ve created a space where collectors, gamers, and fans can come and just enjoy the hobby together.” — Xavier Salinas

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. X’s Card Show is set to return to the Marriott Burbank Hotel and Convention Center on August 30 and 31, 2025, offering a two-day experience tailored to trading card collectors, tabletop gamers, and pop culture enthusiasts.This high-energy event brings together a diverse community of Sports Card enthusiasts, TCG players, comic book fans, and tabletop gamers. Attendees can explore rare finds, exclusive deals, sealed games, booster packs, and hand-painted miniatures—all under one roof.“Mr. X’s Card Show isn’t just a marketplace — it’s a magical celebration of collecting culture,” said Xavier Salinas, founder of Mr. X Card Show. “We’ve created a space where collectors, gamers, and fans can come and just enjoy the hobby together."______What to Expect• A curated lineup of vendors selling Sports Cards, Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, One Piece, Tabletop Games, Comics, and Collectibles• Live Streaming Breakers• Raffles and hidden surprises• Food Trucks and Sweet Treats• Special Guest Voice Actors for meet & greets all weekend long• The vibe of a collector’s dream with the energy of a community meetup______Celebrity Guest AppearancesThe event will feature exclusive meet-and-greets with popular voice talent, including Cassandra Lee Morris, Tom Fahn, Dorothy Fahn, Dan Woren, and Casey Mongillo, recognized for their work in anime and video game franchises such as Sword Art Online, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Pokémon, Naruto, Digimon, Bleach, and Persona 5.Fans can follow @MrXCardShow on Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes peeks as the countdown to showtime begins.______General Admission Info• When: August 30th & 31st, 2025, 10:00am – 6:00pm• Where: Marriott Burbank Airport, 2500 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505• Tickets: Available now at https://mrxcardshow.com ______About Mr. X’s Card ShowMr. X’s Card Show is a pop-up event series designed by collectors, for collectors. Focused on trading cards, tabletop games, and fandom-driven experiences, it is presented by Mr. X Card Show, LLC.

