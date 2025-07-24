AVANTI Appoints Sergio Yanes as Art Director, Elevating Creative Leadership Across the Agency

Sergio Yanes, Art Director at AVANTI AVANTI Logo

Sergio Yanes named Art Director at AVANTI, leading creative vision and design execution across the agency while based in Seattle.

I believe great design is the bridge between clarity and emotion.” — Sergio Yanes

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVANTI announced the appointment of Sergio Yanes as its new Art Director, overseeing the agency's design vision, execution, and team leadership across all brand touchpoints. Based in Seattle, Yanes will drive visual standards and creative consistency across AVANTI’s diverse portfolio of client work and internal brand initiatives.With decades of experience across brand, design, and creative strategy, Yanes brings a multidimensional approach to art direction, balancing visual storytelling with structured systems thinking. His past work includes campaigns and design systems for national brands in hospitality, real estate, tourism, and media.Yanes studied visual arts at Miami Dade College and attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, a foundation that continues to influence his disciplined yet expressive aesthetic.“I believe great design is the bridge between clarity and emotion,” said Sergio Yanes. “As Art Director, my goal is to build the kind of creative foundation that enables our clients to communicate boldly and consistently. Leading that charge with AVANTI is an exciting next step for a team that truly values design as a growth driver.”Prior to joining AVANTI, Yanes led design efforts for brands at Lantern Press, CBRE, and within fast-paced agency environments, consistently delivering high-impact creative solutions across digital and print media. His appointment reflects AVANTI’s ongoing investment in creative leadership that scales across channels and industries.About AVANTIAVANTI is a creative and strategic branding agency that helps visionary brands move markets and minds. With expertise spanning Creative Media, AI & Automation, Product Design, Advertising, Social Presence, Public Relations, and Experiential, AVANTI crafts bold strategies and design systems that drive measurable outcomes. Explore AVANTI's work at https://avantibranding.com/work/

