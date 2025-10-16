Talentfoot Expands Go-To-Market Practice to Help Organizations Secure Transformational Sales and Marketing Leaders

Jeremy Baras, GTM Practice Lead & Executive Senior Partner

Talentfoot launches expanded GTM Practice to secure leaders who harness AI, accelerate sustainable growth, and build modern revenue engines.

The leaders we deliver need to do more than run sales teams or marketing campaigns. They must unite demand generation and revenue capture, leverage AI and analytics, and drive cultures of performance.” — Jeremy Baras

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where artificial intelligence, digital disruption, and shifting buyer behaviors are rewriting the rules of growth, the companies that thrive are those led by forward-thinking go-to-market (GTM) executives. These leaders unify sales and marketing, embrace data-driven decision-making, and inspire teams to deliver sustainable profitability.Recognizing the rising demand for transformational GTM leadership, Talentfoot Executive Search has expanded its Go-To-Market Practice, positioning the company as the premier boutique executive search firm for organizations seeking to secure leaders who can build modern revenue engines. The expanded practice is led by Jeremy Baras , who brings more than a decade of executive search success and operational leadership experience. He is joined by seasoned recruiters Lisa Rivait and Morgan Brewka , strengthening Talentfoot’s ability to deliver exceptional GTM talent across industries.“Every CEO we speak with is under pressure to generate growth faster, smarter, and more efficiently than ever before,” said Camille Fetter, Founder and CEO of Talentfoot. “That requires leaders who can harness technology, break down silos, and create GTM strategies that work across the entire customer journey. By expanding our GTM Practice under Jeremy’s leadership, Talentfoot is uniquely equipped to deliver the executives who will give our clients a decisive competitive advantage.”Baras has overseen 240+ GTM placements with his candidates credited for launching new business lines, expanding market share, and delivering measurable revenue growth. His operator-to-recruiter perspective stems from leadership roles at Hunt Club, MassChallenge, and FCB Global, and as co-founder of the venture-backed startup PopUp Republic.“The leaders we’re delivering today must do more than run sales teams or marketing campaigns,” said Jeremy Baras. “They must unite demand generation and revenue capture, leverage AI and analytics, and inspire cultures of performance. Our mission at Talentfoot is to identify and secure these forward-thinking executives who don’t just respond to disruption, they turn it into growth.”Lisa Rivait adds proven expertise in building entire sales leadership teams, with over $1.6 million in billings and a 74 percent repeat client rate. Morgan Brewka has placed more than 150 sales leaders across SaaS, healthcare, and sustainability, consistently delivering talent who ramp quickly and outperform targets. Together, they reinforce Talentfoot’s position as the premier boutique firm for GTM executive search.

