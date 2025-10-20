Talentfoot Expands GTM Executive Search Capabilities with Tenex as Strategic Partner and Advisory Board Member

Talentfoot Executive Search announces that Tenex, a leader in AI transformation, has joined as a new member of Talentfoot’s Go-to-Market Advisory Board.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talentfoot Executive Search announced today that Tenex , a leader in AI transformation and high-velocity engineering, has joined as a strategic partner and new member of Talentfoot’s Go-to-Market Advisory Board.The partnership expands Talentfoot’s GTM executive search and advisory capabilities, enabling the firm to better support organizations looking to harness the power of AI to build the next generation of go-to-market leadership and teams.“AI is no longer a side project. It is redefining how companies build, sell, and grow,” said Jeremy Baras , Executive Senior Partner and Talentfoot’s GTM Practice Leader. “The companies that will win in the next decade are embedding AI directly into their GTM strategies and leadership. Partnering with Tenex allows us to give our clients both the executive talent and the AI expertise they need to compete at the highest level.”Tenex has earned recognition as a trusted partner for organizations undergoing AI transformation, helping enterprises and growth companies embed AI into products, processes, and people strategies. Their work has delivered measurable outcomes including 40 percent cost reductions, 3x faster product delivery, and significant efficiency gains.This collaboration gives Talentfoot clients a unique competitive advantage. They gain access to forward-thinking GTM leaders while also benefiting from the tools, insights, and strategies needed to integrate AI into every layer of their business. With Tenex as a partner, Talentfoot can deliver what no other search firm can: proven executive talent combined with AI-native expertise that transforms GTM strategy into a true engine of growth.“Too many companies are still approaching AI tactically, not strategically,” Baras added. “By joining forces with Tenex, we can ensure our clients are building AI-native GTM organizations that unlock growth, accelerate innovation, and future-proof their revenue engines.”This partnership reinforces Talentfoot’s core mission of recruiting forward-thinking leaders who accelerate growth, unlock innovation, and boost profitability. By combining Talentfoot’s executive search expertise with Tenex’s AI-native capabilities, the two organizations are uniquely positioned to help clients secure transformational GTM leadership and establish Talentfoot as the undisputed leader in GTM executive search.

