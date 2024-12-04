Leslie Goldhill to Spearhead Talentfoot's Enhanced Board Search and Talent Consulting Services

Leslie Goldhill, Executive Senior Partner, Talentfoot Executive Search & Staffing

Talentfoot welcomes Leslie Goldhill as Executive Senior Partner, expanding board search and talent consulting services to build future-ready leadership teams.

Expanding into board search and consulting services like market mapping and talent advisory is a critical need for today’s businesses, and Talentfoot is uniquely positioned to deliver.” — Leslie Goldhill

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talentfoot Executive Search & Staffing is proud to announce the addition of Leslie Goldhill as Executive Senior Partner, marking a significant milestone in Talentfoot’s strategic expansion of its board search practice and talent consulting services which include market mapping, leadership assessments, executive coaching, executive onboarding and strategic talent advisory. With over two decades of leadership in executive search and talent strategy, Leslie will play a pivotal role in driving the growth of these services, helping organizations solve complex leadership challenges and align talent strategies with business goals. Camille Fetter , Founder & CEO of Talentfoot, commented, “Leslie’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Talentfoot as we expand our consulting and board search services. This significant expansion enables us to provide even more comprehensive solutions for organizations seeking to build and optimize their leadership teams and boards. Her proven expertise embodies our firm's "beyond the hire" dedication through strategic leadership development and precise alignment of talent with business goals. This creates lasting success for both leaders and organizations well beyond the initial recruitment and onboarding phase.”With a distinguished career that includes roles as Senior Director at N2Growth, Managing Partner at Bluegrass Talent Group, and Market Director at Kforce, Leslie has worked with over 500 organizations across North America, advising on leadership strategy and placing executives in critical board and C-suite roles. She also led the creation of Humana’s first internal executive recruitment program, crafting and executing innovative strategies that successfully attracted and retained top-tier leadership talent for the Fortune 50 company. Her market mapping expertise provides organizations with the data-driven insights needed to identify leadership gaps, forecast talent needs, and design roles that drive competitive advantage.Leslie’s consulting experience positions Talentfoot to deliver an elevated suite of services that go beyond traditional executive search. Through her focus on strategic talent advisory, Leslie will help clients navigate evolving market dynamics, leveraging market mapping and leadership assessments to ensure that every hire is aligned with long-term business objectives."I am thrilled to join Talentfoot during this exciting phase of growth,” Leslie shared. "Expanding into board search and consulting services like market mapping and talent advisory is a critical need for today’s businesses, and Talentfoot is uniquely positioned to deliver. I look forward to helping clients design forward-thinking leadership teams and boards that meet today’s challenges and seize tomorrow’s opportunities.”Leslie’s credentials include certifications as a Predictive Index Analyst and Certified Behavioral Interviewer, enhancing her ability to evaluate and match top talent to organizational needs. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.For more information about Talentfoot’s Executive Search and talent advisory services, contact Leslie Goldhill at lgoldhill@talentfoot.com and visit Talentfoot’s website.About Talentfoot Executive Search & StaffingTalentfoot Executive Search specializes in future-proofing lower middle market organizations by helping businesses hire leaders who accelerate growth, innovation, and profitability across Marketing, Sales, eCommerce, Technology, Product, Data, Operations, and Accounting & Finance. Since 2010, we’ve partnered with over 2,500 organizations and lead the industry with a 98% client success rate. Join the top executive search firm and discover how we can help you hire the best, so you become the best. Learn more: Talentfoot.com

