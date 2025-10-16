Former Northern Local Schools Treasurer Indicted in Perry County Common Pleas Court over Alleged Theft, Telecommunications Fraud

COLUMBUS – The Perry County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a former treasurer for Northern Local Schools in Thornville, who allegedly used a district credit card for personal purchases.

Elizabeth McCarthy faces two counts of theft in office and one count of telecommunications fraud, all felonies, under the indictment filed in Perry County Common Pleas Court Wednesday afternoon.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 5.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) opened an investigation in October 2024 after the new treasurer for Northern Local Schools identified potentially improper purchases by McCarthy.

SIU identified personal purchases made by McCarthy using the district credit card in stores and online for clothing, event tickets, household goods, and other items that were not for district use.

Perry County Prosecutor Terry Rugg appointed an SIU attorney to serve as special prosecutor in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 146 convictions resulting in more than $16 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

