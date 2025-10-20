Former Galion-Crestline Chamber Director Indicted in Alleged Theft

COLUMBUS — The Crawford County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against the former executive director of the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce in the alleged theft of more than $60,000.

Miranda Jones faces nine felony counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, identity fraud, money laundering, telecommunications fraud, grand theft, and forgery, under the indictment filed in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after receiving a request from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for assistance after Chamber board members discovered the alleged criminal activities.

SIU identified personal purchases made by Jones using the Chamber credit card, falsified records, and improper cash withdrawals, among multiple other schemes by Jones, totaling more than $60,000 in funds allegedly stolen.

Jones was arraigned Monday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court. An SIU attorney was appointed by the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office to serve as special prosecutor for the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 146 convictions resulting in more than $16 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov