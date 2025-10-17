Former Mahoning Children Services Employee Indicted

COLUMBUS — The Mahoning County Grand Jury handed down an indictment Thursday against a former employee of Mahoning County Children Services (MCCS) over the alleged theft of about $900.

Nancy Walker-McCain faces felony counts of theft in office and telecommunications fraud and a misdemeanor count of soliciting or receiving improper compensation, under the indictment filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 28.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) opened an investigation in June 2023 after receiving information from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office concerning an investigation by MCCS of an employee related to her pay for counseling services. SIU determined Walker-McCain was performing work for a private company while she was supposed to be working for MCCS and was paid by both, amounting to a loss of about $900 in public funds.

The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office appointed an SIU attorney to serve as special prosecutor in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 146 convictions resulting in more than $16 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

