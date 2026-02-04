Department seeks public input on revised Iowa Quality Preschool Program Standards

The Iowa Department of Education is currently seeking public comment on the proposed updates to the Iowa Quality Preschool Program Standards (IQPPS).

This past October, a revision team comprised of early childhood educators and stakeholders convened to review the standards and propose potential updates, which now require public feedback.

Iowans who are interested in providing input on the proposed changes to the IQPPS are encouraged to review the potential updates and submit their feedback in the Department’s public survey. Survey responses will be collected through Feb. 27.

Input from the results will be considered for the final recommendations to the State Board of Education. If adopted by the State Board, the revised IQPPS will serve as one of the three required standards for state-funded preschool programs.

The Iowa Quality Preschool Program Standards provide a framework for creating safe, nurturing and engaging environments that promote growth across all developmental domains—social, emotional, physical, language and cognitive. These standards ensure preschool programs across Iowa deliver high-quality early learning experiences to support every child’s development and offer a strong foundation for learning. Program standards, paired with the Iowa Early Learning Standards, promote consistency and high quality in preschool programs statewide.

For more information on the IQPPS revision process, visit the Department’s Iowa Quality Preschool Program Standards review team webpage.