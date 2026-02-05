Virtual career day connects health care professionals to Iowa students

It’s back for a second year! The 2026 Health Sciences Career Day returns this spring to introduce Iowa’s most in-demand health care careers and pathways to middle school and high school students. Iowa educators with classes in STEM, health sciences-related career and technical education and more are encouraged to register their classes or groups of students for the live, virtual event set for May 14.

Sponsored by the Iowa Hospital Association, Iowa Department of Education and several Iowa health systems, the Health Sciences Career Day offers career-connected learning and exploration of health care careers through engaging videos and live panel discussions. Participating students will hear from each provider on their education and training as well as real-life career experiences during the event.

Six high-demand health care fields will be highlighted during this year’s Health Sciences Career Day. Each 30-minute career segment will feature health care professionals who work in health systems in Iowa, including:

● 9 a.m. Pharmacy – Great River Health, West Burlington

● 9:30 a.m. Nursing – MercyOne, Des Moines

● 10 a.m. Radiology – Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Council Bluffs

● 10:30 a.m. Physical Therapy – Cass Health, Atlantic

● 11 a.m. Emergency Medical Services – Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids

● 11:30 a.m. Surgical Services – Unity Point Health, Des Moines

Registered participants will be able to access any and all sessions, and educators are welcome to join with an entire class or make it available for groups of students interested in health sciences and related careers. The format is flexible so participants can join based on class schedule or interest in specific careers.

Last year, over 70 Iowa middle schools and high schools joined the inaugural Health Sciences Career Day to engage in career exploration and connect with Iowa health care professionals.

Iowa educators can register classes or student groups through the QR code or online. All career highlight segments will be recorded and posted online after the event.

Questions regarding the Health Sciences Career Day can be directed to Corey Seymour, Iowa Hospital Association senior vice president of education services, at martinc@ihaonline.org or Heather Meissen, Department administrative consultant, at heather.meissen@iowa.gov.