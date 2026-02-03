Department seeks early childhood professionals for early learning standards review

The Iowa Department of Education is currently seeking individuals to serve on a statewide committee to review final content and language on the proposed updates for the fourth edition of the Iowa Early Learning Standards (IELS). Early childhood professionals, administrators and other stakeholders are encouraged to apply.

The Iowa Early Learning Standards 4th edition will include current best practices and scientific research in a format which increases the ease of use for teachers and caregivers. This edition will be vetted to ensure standards are robust, relevant and contribute to the advancement of the profession and the well-being of young children and their families.

The review committee will meet regularly to discuss the proposed changes and public feedback collected on the Iowa Early Learning Standards. The full-day meetings will be held in-person at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines, and all committee members must commit to attending the scheduled meeting dates. Meeting dates thus far are tentatively scheduled for March 31 and April 14. The official meeting schedule, agenda and updates for the review committee will be posted to the Department’s Iowa Early Learning Standards Revision and Review Teams webpage.

After the committee has completed its review, a final proposal for the Iowa Early Learning Standards 4th edition will be presented to the State Board of Education for consideration and endorsement over two meetings. If adopted, the revised standards will be considered final.

The deadline to apply for the Iowa Early Learning Standards review committee is Feb. 25. Additional information about the standards review process can be found on the Department’s About Student Standards webpage. Specific questions regarding the Iowa Early Learning Standards can be directed to Celeste Mortvedt, administrative consultant, at celeste.mortvedt@iowa.gov.

--

About Iowa Early Learning Standards: Iowa’s academic standards provide a set of common expectations for early childhood programs and school districts across the state while allowing for decisions regarding curriculum and how it is delivered to be made locally. The standards establish what students must learn to be prepared for success in early childhood and beyond.

Application Link