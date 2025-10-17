Sheep And Goat Pox Vaccines Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Sheep And Goat Pox Vaccines Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Sheep And Goat Pox Vaccines Market?

In recent times, the market for sheep and goat pox vaccines has seen a consistent rise. Projected to expand from $57.79 billion in 2024 to $60.43 billion in 2025, this market is expected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth during the historic period was primarily due to a surge in cases of sheep and goat pox, public vaccination initiatives, advancements in the field of veterinary medicine, high livestock fatality rates, growing awareness among farmers, financial losses resulting from the disease, trading bans placed on impacted locations, progress in diagnostic methods, historical disease frequency, and partnerships formed among veterinary establishments.

In the coming years, the market for sheep and goat pox vaccines is projected to experience a consistent growth. It is anticipated to reach a value of $71.37 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Factors such as increasing demand for livestock products, progression in livestock farming, governmental vaccine subsidies, heightened investment in veterinary studies, advances in vaccine production technology, proliferating awareness of animal healthcare, global trade agreements, climate-induced shifts in disease patterns, and the arrival of new vaccine technologies will fuel growth during the forecast period. The period is also expected to witness trends like the creation of multivalent vaccines, a rise in the employment of recombinant vaccines, a heightened emphasis on vaccine safety, the growth of public-private collaborative efforts, the enlargement of the veterinary vaccine market, the digital monitoring of vaccination initiatives, an increase in the funding allocated for animal health research, efforts towards regional disease extermination, an increase in the uptake of ecological farming norms, and improved regulatory structures governing vaccines.

Download a free sample of the sheep and goat pox vaccines market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16533&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Sheep And Goat Pox Vaccines Market?

The escalating need for goods from livestock is predicted to boost the trajectory of the sheep and goat pox vaccines market. Livestock goods encompass a broad range of products and materials obtained from animals reared in farming environments. The surge in demand for such products is influenced by many factors including population and income increases, urbanization, health issues, shifting consumer inclinations, trade and globalization, and economic progress. Vaccines for sheep and goat pox are crucial in protecting livestock goods as they deter disease epidemics and guarantee the well-being and efficiency of goat and sheep herds. For example, in February 2024, as per the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, a governmental agency in the UK, there was a rise in red meat production, especially with mutton and lamb production witnessing the biggest surge at 2.9%. Additionally, the overall internal fish production in 2022 reached 4,182 million metric tons. Thus, the increasing demand for livestock products is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the sheep and goat pox vaccines market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Sheep And Goat Pox Vaccines Market?

Major players in the Sheep And Goat Pox Vaccines include:

• Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

• Kemin Industries

• Bimeda Biologicals

• Hester Biosciences Limited

• Dollvet

• MSD Animal Health

• MCI Santé Animale

• Creative Biolabs

• Biovex Inc.

• Advacare Pharma

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Sheep And Goat Pox Vaccines Industry?

Leading businesses in the sheep and goat pox vaccine industry are prioritizing the development of novel products such as live attenuated vaccines to boost immunity while reducing adverse effects. These vaccines consist of live viruses or bacteria that have been lab-attenuated to prevent them from causing disease in healthy subjects. They provoke a potent immune response by simulating a natural infection without resulting in sickness. For instance, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, a research organization based in India, launched the Lumpi-ProVacInd in August 2022 to counteract Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle. This vaccine is formulated for prophylactic immunization, assuring immunity for a minimum of one year with a one-off dose comprising 103.5 TCID50 of the attenuated LSD virus. It is deemed safe for animals, elicits a strong immune reaction, and necessitates careful management during transport and application due to its 4°C storage requirement.

What Segments Are Covered In The Sheep And Goat Pox Vaccines Market Report?

The sheep and goat pox vaccines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Other Types

2) By Route Of Administration: Injectable, Intranasal

3) By Application: Sheep, Goat

Subsegments:

1) By Live Attenuated Vaccines: Monovalent Live Attenuated Vaccines, Multivalent Live Attenuated Vaccines

2) By Inactivated Vaccines: Adjuvanted Inactivated Vaccines, Non-Adjuvanted Inactivated Vaccines

3) By Other Types: Recombinant Vaccines, DNA-Based Vaccines

View the full sheep and goat pox vaccines market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sheep-and-goat-pox-vaccines-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Sheep And Goat Pox Vaccines Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for sheep and goat pox vaccines and is projected to continue to grow. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sheep And Goat Pox Vaccines Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

veterinary vaccines global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-vaccines-global-market-report

vaccines global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vaccines-global-market-report

pediatric vaccine global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-vaccine-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.