Senate Bill 1042 Printer's Number 1229

PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1229

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1042

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY YAW, BROWN, STEFANO, VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK

AND HUTCHINSON, OCTOBER 15, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, OCTOBER 15, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 64 (Public Authorities and Quasi-Public

Corporations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, further

providing for grant applications and process.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6124 of Title 64 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 6124. Grant applications and process.

* * *

(i) Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act.-- A project funded by a

program must comply with the requirements of the act of August

15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing

Wage Act. The following shall apply:

(1) The authority shall include information about the

requirements of the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act in grant

announcements, grant application materials and grant

agreements.

(2) The Department of Labor and Industry shall create

Senate Bill 1042 Printer's Number 1229

