Senate Bill 1042 Printer's Number 1229
PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1229
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1042
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY YAW, BROWN, STEFANO, VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK
AND HUTCHINSON, OCTOBER 15, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, OCTOBER 15, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 64 (Public Authorities and Quasi-Public
Corporations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, further
providing for grant applications and process.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6124 of Title 64 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 6124. Grant applications and process.
* * *
(i) Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act.-- A project funded by a
program must comply with the requirements of the act of August
15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing
Wage Act. The following shall apply:
(1) The authority shall include information about the
requirements of the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act in grant
announcements, grant application materials and grant
agreements.
(2) The Department of Labor and Industry shall create
