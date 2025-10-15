Senate Bill 1043 Printer's Number 1231

PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1231 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1043 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, VOGEL AND CULVER, OCTOBER 15, 2025 REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, OCTOBER 15, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), entitled "An act reforming the law on medical professional liability; providing for patient safety and reporting; establishing the Patient Safety Authority and the Patient Safety Trust Fund; abrogating regulations; providing for medical professional liability informed consent, damages, expert qualifications, limitations of actions and medical records; establishing the Interbranch Commission on Venue; providing for medical professional liability insurance; establishing the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund; providing for medical professional liability claims; establishing the Joint Underwriting Association; regulating medical professional liability insurance; providing for medical licensure regulation; providing for administration; imposing penalties; and making repeals," in administrative provisions, further providing for continuing medical education. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 910(a) of the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, is amended to read: Section 910. Continuing medical education. (a) Rules and regulations.--Each licensure board shall promulgate and enforce regulations consistent with the act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), known as the Osteopathic 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.