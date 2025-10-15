Senate Bill 1043 Printer's Number 1231
PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1231
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1043
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, VOGEL AND CULVER, OCTOBER 15, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
OCTOBER 15, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), entitled
"An act reforming the law on medical professional liability;
providing for patient safety and reporting; establishing the
Patient Safety Authority and the Patient Safety Trust Fund;
abrogating regulations; providing for medical professional
liability informed consent, damages, expert qualifications,
limitations of actions and medical records; establishing the
Interbranch Commission on Venue; providing for medical
professional liability insurance; establishing the Medical
Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund; providing for
medical professional liability claims; establishing the Joint
Underwriting Association; regulating medical professional
liability insurance; providing for medical licensure
regulation; providing for administration; imposing penalties;
and making repeals," in administrative provisions, further
providing for continuing medical education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 910(a) of the act of March 20, 2002
(P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care Availability and
Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, is amended to read:
Section 910. Continuing medical education.
(a) Rules and regulations.--Each licensure board shall
promulgate and enforce regulations consistent with the act of
October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), known as the Osteopathic
