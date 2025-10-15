Senate Resolution 175 Printer's Number 1233
PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1233
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
175
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, BROOKS, MARTIN,
CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, STEFANO, COSTA, KANE, BROWN,
HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUGHES, VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, COMITTA,
SANTARSIERO AND PENNYCUICK, OCTOBER 15, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 15, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating October 13, 2025, as "Metastatic Breast Cancer
Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer
among women worldwide and remains the second leading cause of
cancer-related deaths among women in the United States; and
WHEREAS, An estimated 319,750 Americans will be diagnosed
with invasive breast cancer in 2025 and tragically, 42,680 lives
will be lost to the disease, equivalent to 117 lives per day
with 98% of those deaths due to metastatic breast cancer (MBC);
and
WHEREAS, MBC occurs when breast cancer spreads beyond the
breast to other parts of the body such as the bones, liver,
lungs and brain; and
WHEREAS, Despite advances in early detection and treatment,
approximately 30% of early-stage breast cancers will eventually
metastasize, with no known cure; and
WHEREAS, Individuals with MBC face a median life expectancy
