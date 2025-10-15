Senate Resolution 175 Printer's Number 1233

PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1233

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

175

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK, BROOKS, MARTIN,

CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, STEFANO, COSTA, KANE, BROWN,

HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUGHES, VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, COMITTA,

SANTARSIERO AND PENNYCUICK, OCTOBER 15, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 15, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating October 13, 2025, as "Metastatic Breast Cancer

Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer

among women worldwide and remains the second leading cause of

cancer-related deaths among women in the United States; and

WHEREAS, An estimated 319,750 Americans will be diagnosed

with invasive breast cancer in 2025 and tragically, 42,680 lives

will be lost to the disease, equivalent to 117 lives per day

with 98% of those deaths due to metastatic breast cancer (MBC);

and

WHEREAS, MBC occurs when breast cancer spreads beyond the

breast to other parts of the body such as the bones, liver,

lungs and brain; and

WHEREAS, Despite advances in early detection and treatment,

approximately 30% of early-stage breast cancers will eventually

metastasize, with no known cure; and

WHEREAS, Individuals with MBC face a median life expectancy

