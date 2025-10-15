Senate Bill 1048 Printer's Number 1235

PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - the Commonwealth.

"Environmental justice area." A geographic area

characterized by increased pollution burden and vulnerable

populations based on demographic, economic, health and

environmental data.

"Facility." The site of any department-regulated activity

that may lead to significant public concern due to potential

impacts on human health and the environment. The term includes

sites that involve the following:

(1) National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System

permits at industrial wastewater facilities that discharge at

or above 50,000 gallons per day.

(2) Air permits for any new major source of hazardous

air pollutants or criteria pollutants.

(3) Air permits for any major modification of a major

source that are subject to the Prevention of Significant

Deterioration or the Nonattainment New Source Review.

(4) Waste permits involving a combined monthly volume in

excess of 25 tons, or any major modification of waste

permits, including changes that result in an increase in

capacity or a facility expansion, for landfills, commercial

hazardous waste treatment facilities, storage or disposal

facilities and other disposal facilities, including, but not

limited to, a landfill that accepts ash, construction or

demolition debris, medical waste or solid waste, transfer

stations, recycling centers, commercial incinerators and

other waste processing facilities.

(5) Mining permits for bituminous and anthracite

underground mines, bituminous and anthracite surface mines,

large industrial mineral surface and underground mines, coal

