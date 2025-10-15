Senate Bill 1048 Printer's Number 1235
PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - the Commonwealth.
"Environmental justice area." A geographic area
characterized by increased pollution burden and vulnerable
populations based on demographic, economic, health and
environmental data.
"Facility." The site of any department-regulated activity
that may lead to significant public concern due to potential
impacts on human health and the environment. The term includes
sites that involve the following:
(1) National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System
permits at industrial wastewater facilities that discharge at
or above 50,000 gallons per day.
(2) Air permits for any new major source of hazardous
air pollutants or criteria pollutants.
(3) Air permits for any major modification of a major
source that are subject to the Prevention of Significant
Deterioration or the Nonattainment New Source Review.
(4) Waste permits involving a combined monthly volume in
excess of 25 tons, or any major modification of waste
permits, including changes that result in an increase in
capacity or a facility expansion, for landfills, commercial
hazardous waste treatment facilities, storage or disposal
facilities and other disposal facilities, including, but not
limited to, a landfill that accepts ash, construction or
demolition debris, medical waste or solid waste, transfer
stations, recycling centers, commercial incinerators and
other waste processing facilities.
(5) Mining permits for bituminous and anthracite
underground mines, bituminous and anthracite surface mines,
large industrial mineral surface and underground mines, coal
20250SB1048PN1235 - 3 -
