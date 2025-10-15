Senate Bill 1053 Printer's Number 1230

PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1230

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1053

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, PICOZZI,

J. WARD, BROWN, STEFANO, VOGEL, SCHWANK AND CULVER,

OCTOBER 15, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, OCTOBER 15, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An

act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for

injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;

establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing

procedure for the determination of liability and compensation

thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in additional

coverages, further providing for the definition of "employe."

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 601(a)(1), (2) and (3), (f)(4) and (g)(3)

of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the

Workers' Compensation Act, are amended to read:

Section 601. (a) In addition to those persons included

within the definition of the word "employe" as defined in

section 104, "employe" shall also include:

(1) members of volunteer fire departments or volunteer fire

companies, including any paid fireman who is a member of a

volunteer fire company and performs the services of a volunteer

fireman during off-duty hours, who shall be entitled to receive

compensation in case of injuries received while actively engaged

