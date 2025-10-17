Senate Bill 1011 Printer's Number 1246
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 1246
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1011
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA AND
VOGEL, OCTOBER 17, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, OCTOBER 17, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for legislative districts.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That section 16 of Article II be amended to read:
§ 16. Legislative districts.
The Commonwealth shall be divided into [50] 38 senatorial and
[203] 101 representative districts, which shall be composed of
compact and contiguous territory as nearly equal in population
as practicable. Each senatorial district shall elect one
Senator, and each representative district one Representative.
Unless absolutely necessary no county, city, incorporated town,
borough, township or ward shall be divided in forming either a
senatorial or representative district.
Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.