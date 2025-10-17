Submit Release
Senate Bill 1011 Printer's Number 1246

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 1246

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1011

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA AND

VOGEL, OCTOBER 17, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, OCTOBER 17, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for legislative districts.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 16 of Article II be amended to read:

§ 16. Legislative districts.

The Commonwealth shall be divided into [50] 38 senatorial and

[203] 101 representative districts, which shall be composed of

compact and contiguous territory as nearly equal in population

as practicable. Each senatorial district shall elect one

Senator, and each representative district one Representative.

Unless absolutely necessary no county, city, incorporated town,

borough, township or ward shall be divided in forming either a

senatorial or representative district.

Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

