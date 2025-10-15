Senate Resolution 174 Printer's Number 1232
PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - WHEREAS, States administer these programs as agents of the
Federal Government, and Congress must provide resources, tools
and legal permissions that enable effective implementation; and
WHEREAS, The Federal Government maintains large repositories
of wage, employment, unemployment compensation and tax
information that are essential to verify eligibility and
compliance with work requirements; and
WHEREAS, Existing Federal privacy laws, including the Health
Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 and the
Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974, and statutory
confidentiality provisions that govern tax and unemployment
records, can limit or impede efficient information exchange
between Federal and state agencies; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
urge the Congress of the United States to establish a
centralized, secure and streamlined national database or
comparable system to share wage, employment, unemployment
compensation and other relevant eligibility data with the
states; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
urge the Congress of the United States to enact targeted
exceptions to Federal privacy laws as necessary to enable lawful
and efficient intergovernmental data sharing while maintaining
the highest standards for individual privacy and data security;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
urge the Congress of the United States to ensure the timely flow
of information sufficient to allow states to comply with the new
Federal requirements and to reduce administrative burdens on
states and program beneficiaries; and be it further
