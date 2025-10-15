Submit Release
Senate Bill 1047 Printer's Number 1234

PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - (ii) Subject to subsection (b), publish a report on

the publicly accessible Internet website of the office of

district attorney within seven days of the decision not

to prosecute, subject to any exemptions from access under

the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the

Right-to-Know Law, or 18 Pa.C.S. Ch. 91 (relating to

criminal history record information), which details the

incident in which the use of deadly force was applied and

provides the reasons that the district attorney declines

to prosecute.

(iii) Subject to subsection (c), refer the case and

forward all available investigative materials to the

Attorney General.

(b) Report.--The report under subsection (a)(3)(ii) shall

include, but not be limited to, the following:

(1) Events leading up to the use of deadly force.

(2) Why the use of force was applied.

(3) Utilization of any deescalation techniques.

(4) The behavior and speech of the victim before and

during the use of deadly force.

(5) The cause of death on the victim's death certificate

and a medical examiner's report.

(6) The behavior and speech by the involved police

officer before, during and after the use of deadly force.

(7) Details of the scene and the use of deadly force.

(c) Investigative materials.--Upon referral to the Attorney

General, the district attorney shall provide all investigative

materials to the Attorney General, including:

(1) Critical facts of the case.

(2) All evidence gathered in the investigation.

