Senate Bill 1039 Printer's Number 1237

PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1237
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1039
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KIM, MALONE, COSTA, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD,
KANE, HUGHES, COLLETT, PENNYCUICK AND SAVAL, OCTOBER 15, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 15, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in student supports, further
providing for definitions and for student supports and
providing for the Pennsylvania Mental Health First Aid
Training Program; and, in school safety and security, further
providing for the School Safety and Security Grant Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1301-A of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 1301-A. Definitions.--As used in this article,
* * *
"Department" shall mean the Department of Education of the
Commonwealth.
"Nonpublic school" shall mean any school, other than a public
school within this Commonwealth, wherein a resident of this
Commonwealth may legally fulfill the compulsory school
