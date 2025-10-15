Senate Bill 1039 Printer's Number 1237

PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1237

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1039

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KIM, MALONE, COSTA, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD,

KANE, HUGHES, COLLETT, PENNYCUICK AND SAVAL, OCTOBER 15, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 15, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in student supports, further

providing for definitions and for student supports and

providing for the Pennsylvania Mental Health First Aid

Training Program; and, in school safety and security, further

providing for the School Safety and Security Grant Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1301-A of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 1301-A. Definitions.--As used in this article,

* * *

"Department" shall mean the Department of Education of the

Commonwealth.

"Nonpublic school" shall mean any school, other than a public

school within this Commonwealth, wherein a resident of this

Commonwealth may legally fulfill the compulsory school

