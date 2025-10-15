Senate Bill 1049 Printer's Number 1236

PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - subsection (e), when a vehicle has been flattened, crushed or

processed to the extent that it is no longer identifiable as a

vehicle, its certificate of title, certificate of salvage or

nonrepairable certificate shall be attached to a form prescribed

by the department and immediately sent to the department. The

form shall include such information as the department shall

require. A copy of the form shall be retained for record in

accordance with section 6308(d) (relating to investigation by

police officers). The vehicle scrap material shall no longer be

considered a vehicle and shall not be reconstructed, retitled or

issued a certificate of any kind.

* * *

(e) Title not required.--A scrap metal processor may

purchase from an insurer a vehicle on which a total loss payment

has been made by an insurer without obtaining a certificate of

title or salvage certificate for the vehicle if all of the

following apply:

(1) The vehicle is purchased from an insurer by a scrap

metal processor solely for the purposes of recycling parts,

dismantling or scrap.

(2) Within five business days of the transfer of the

vehicle from an insurer to a scrap metal processor, the scrap

metal processor submits to the department a form provided by

the department on the department's publicly accessible

Internet website that contains the following:

(i) The vehicle information, including year, make,

model and vehicle identification number.

(ii) Insurer information.

(iii) Scrap metal processor information.

(iv) Anticipated method and date of final

20250SB1049PN1236 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30