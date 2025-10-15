Senate Bill 1049 Printer's Number 1236
PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - subsection (e), when a vehicle has been flattened, crushed or
processed to the extent that it is no longer identifiable as a
vehicle, its certificate of title, certificate of salvage or
nonrepairable certificate shall be attached to a form prescribed
by the department and immediately sent to the department. The
form shall include such information as the department shall
require. A copy of the form shall be retained for record in
accordance with section 6308(d) (relating to investigation by
police officers). The vehicle scrap material shall no longer be
considered a vehicle and shall not be reconstructed, retitled or
issued a certificate of any kind.
* * *
(e) Title not required.--A scrap metal processor may
purchase from an insurer a vehicle on which a total loss payment
has been made by an insurer without obtaining a certificate of
title or salvage certificate for the vehicle if all of the
following apply:
(1) The vehicle is purchased from an insurer by a scrap
metal processor solely for the purposes of recycling parts,
dismantling or scrap.
(2) Within five business days of the transfer of the
vehicle from an insurer to a scrap metal processor, the scrap
metal processor submits to the department a form provided by
the department on the department's publicly accessible
Internet website that contains the following:
(i) The vehicle information, including year, make,
model and vehicle identification number.
(ii) Insurer information.
(iii) Scrap metal processor information.
(iv) Anticipated method and date of final
