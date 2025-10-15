Senate Bill 1052 Printer's Number 1239
PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - "Department." The Department of Aging of the Commonwealth.
"Eligible expense." An expense directly related to the care
of a child that is incurred by the child's grandparent in a
grandfamily.
"Fund." The Grandfamily Assistance Program Fund established
under section 4.
"Grandfamily." A family in which an individual is a
grandparent acting as the primary caregiver for the individual's
grandchild whose parents cannot provide care.
"Program." The Grandfamily Assistance Program established
under section 3.
Section 3. Grandfamily Assistance Program.
The Grandfamily Assistance Program is established in the
department. The program shall provide grants in accordance with
sections 5 and 6 to area agencies on aging that must use the
grant money to provide financial assistance to grandfamilies for
the reimbursement of eligible expenses.
Section 4. Grandfamily Assistance Program Fund.
(a) Establishment.--The Grandfamily Assistance Program Fund
is established as a fund in the State Treasury for the purpose
of this act.
(b) Continuing appropriation.--All money deposited into the
fund, interest and other earnings on the money in the fund are
appropriated on a continuing basis to the department for the
purpose of awarding grants under the program.
(c) Fund sources.--The department may solicit and accept
funding for the program, including money appropriated by the
General Assembly, Federal money, grants, donations, gifts and
other payments from any source, which shall be deposited into
the fund.
