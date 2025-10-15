Senate Bill 1052 Printer's Number 1239

PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - "Department." The Department of Aging of the Commonwealth.

"Eligible expense." An expense directly related to the care

of a child that is incurred by the child's grandparent in a

grandfamily.

"Fund." The Grandfamily Assistance Program Fund established

under section 4.

"Grandfamily." A family in which an individual is a

grandparent acting as the primary caregiver for the individual's

grandchild whose parents cannot provide care.

"Program." The Grandfamily Assistance Program established

under section 3.

Section 3. Grandfamily Assistance Program.

The Grandfamily Assistance Program is established in the

department. The program shall provide grants in accordance with

sections 5 and 6 to area agencies on aging that must use the

grant money to provide financial assistance to grandfamilies for

the reimbursement of eligible expenses.

Section 4. Grandfamily Assistance Program Fund.

(a) Establishment.--The Grandfamily Assistance Program Fund

is established as a fund in the State Treasury for the purpose

of this act.

(b) Continuing appropriation.--All money deposited into the

fund, interest and other earnings on the money in the fund are

appropriated on a continuing basis to the department for the

purpose of awarding grants under the program.

(c) Fund sources.--The department may solicit and accept

funding for the program, including money appropriated by the

General Assembly, Federal money, grants, donations, gifts and

other payments from any source, which shall be deposited into

the fund.

