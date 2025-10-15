Senate Bill 1051 Printer's Number 1238

PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - 11. Hire employees and engage contractors, elect or appoint

officers, fix compensation, define duties, grant such

individuals appropriate authority to carry out the purposes of

this Compact, and establish the Commission's personnel policies

and programs relating to conflicts of interest, qualifications

of personnel, and other related personnel matters;

12. Accept any and all appropriate donations and grants of

money, equipment, supplies, materials and services, and receive,

utilize and dispose of the same; provided that at all times the

Commission shall avoid any appearance of impropriety or conflict

of interest;

13. Lease, purchase, accept appropriate gifts or donations

of, or otherwise own, hold, improve or use, any property, real,

personal or mixed; provided that at all times the Commission

shall avoid any appearance of impropriety;

14. Sell, convey, mortgage, pledge, lease, exchange,

abandon, or otherwise dispose of any property real, personal, or

mixed;

15. Establish a budget and make expenditures;

16. Borrow money;

17. Appoint committees, including standing committees

composed of members, State regulators, State legislators or

their representatives, and consumer representatives, and such

other interested persons as may be designated in this Compact

and the bylaws;

18. Provide and receive information from, and cooperate

with, law enforcement agencies;

19. Elect a Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary and Treasurer and

such other officers of the Commission as provided in the

Commission's bylaws.

20250SB1051PN1238 - 13 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30