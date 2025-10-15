Senate Bill 1051 Printer's Number 1238
PENNSYLVANIA, October 15 - 11. Hire employees and engage contractors, elect or appoint
officers, fix compensation, define duties, grant such
individuals appropriate authority to carry out the purposes of
this Compact, and establish the Commission's personnel policies
and programs relating to conflicts of interest, qualifications
of personnel, and other related personnel matters;
12. Accept any and all appropriate donations and grants of
money, equipment, supplies, materials and services, and receive,
utilize and dispose of the same; provided that at all times the
Commission shall avoid any appearance of impropriety or conflict
of interest;
13. Lease, purchase, accept appropriate gifts or donations
of, or otherwise own, hold, improve or use, any property, real,
personal or mixed; provided that at all times the Commission
shall avoid any appearance of impropriety;
14. Sell, convey, mortgage, pledge, lease, exchange,
abandon, or otherwise dispose of any property real, personal, or
mixed;
15. Establish a budget and make expenditures;
16. Borrow money;
17. Appoint committees, including standing committees
composed of members, State regulators, State legislators or
their representatives, and consumer representatives, and such
other interested persons as may be designated in this Compact
and the bylaws;
18. Provide and receive information from, and cooperate
with, law enforcement agencies;
19. Elect a Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary and Treasurer and
such other officers of the Commission as provided in the
Commission's bylaws.
