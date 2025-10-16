West Africa’s mining giants to attend SIM Senegal 2025, the region’s largest mining event this year

8th edition SIM Senegal at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf & the Centre des Expositionst, Dakar

SIM Senegal 2025, West Africa’s leading mining event will take place from the 4th – 6th November 2025.

DAKAR, DIAMNIADIO, SENEGAL, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIM Senegal 2025, West Africa’s leading mining event will take place from the 4th – 6th November 2025 under the patronage of His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal. Taking place on biennial basis since 2009, the 8th edition of the event is organised by the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum & Mines in partnership with AME Trade Senegal.A truly regional event, SIM Senegal will feature Ministerial and High-level delegations from Burkina Faso, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, making the event the place to do business in West and Central Africa’s mining industry.Industry leaders who are the sponsors of the event include: SOMISEN, Endeavour Mining, Eramet Grand Cote, TotalEnergies, ICS-Indorama, CORICA, Vivo Energy, Managem Group, Resolute Mining, Carmeuse Senegal, Bernabe, Neemba, IDC Drilling Company, SOCOCIM, Dangote, AGL, SOMIVA, BOYA, Elton, CIMAF, MCI Contracting & Infrastructure, Star Energy, CFAO Equipment, EPC Mineex and Mann & Hummel. Our sponsors demonstrate the total supply chain of the mining industry from exploration to production, energy, mining services and machinery.The SIM Senegal exhibition has broken all previous records with other 150 exhibitors confirmed to date, providing a vast mining networking for all participants. Official partners of the event include :Business France, EUROCHAM, Canadian Trade Commission, Advantage Austria, and the Senegal UK Chamber Commerce.New features of SIM Senegal will include a mining recruitment fair organised by ADEMIG and AME Trade Senegal with the support of SOMISEN, which aims to be the link between mining companies and students who has recently graduated or who are looking for employment. Over 1000 applications have been received and having been shortlisted, one hundred candidates have been selected to take part.Other side events at SIM Senegal will be a workshop organised by the Canadian Trade Commission on good governance, a special event organised by the Chamber of Mines of Senegal on Socio-Impacts Economical and Impacts of mining, oil and gas activities on host communities and a workshop discussing responsible mining by Eramet. A three day conference programme will also be held concurrently under the main theme of Mineral Resources: A Lever for Economic Sovereignty.Senegal has the ambition and plan in place to be West Africa’s mining hub, thereby creating thousands of jobs whilst contributing to the industrialization and economic diversification of country. The varied and global audience of SIM Senegal demonstrates the country’s attractiveness as the regional gateway to West Africa’s mining industry and mirrors its plans to be one of Africa’s most crucial mining gateways.

