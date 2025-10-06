Mining Reimagined: IMC 2025 to showcase Morocco’s global leadership in sustainable mining and critical minerals

Morocco International Mining Congress & Exhibition - 24- 26 November 2025

IMC 2025 in Marrakech (24–26 Nov) gathers global mining leaders to drive sustainable growth, critical minerals integration, and green industrialisation.

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s mining industry is at a turning point, and Morocco is placing itself at the centre of the conversation. The Morocco International Mining Congress & Exhibition IMC 2025), held from 24–26 November 2025 at the Pickalbatros Golf Hotel in Marrakech, will unite policymakers, investors, and innovators to highlight how mining can power sustainable development, critical minerals integration, and green industrialisation.Organised by the Federation of the Mineral Industry of Morocco (FDIM) in partnership with AME Trade Ltd and supported at the highest level, by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and AMDIE, the event positions Morocco as a benchmark for responsible mining and industrial transformation in the 21st century.From Mining to Meaningful ImpactUnlike traditional mining conferences, IMC Morocco 2025 is not just about extraction — it is about transformation. The programme is designed to move the conversation from what we mine to how mining can drive industrialisation, climate action, and inclusive growth.IMC Morocco 2025 will feature:• A Ministerial Panel led by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Morocco• High-level plenary sessions exploring sustainable value chains, geopolitical impact, mining sovereignty, responsible mining and the role of critical minerals in the energy transition.• 8 Breakaway sessions delving into themes such as geometallurgy, mine water management, talent development, logistics corridors, and women in mining.• A showcase of projects shaping mining transformation in Morocco and across the continent.• Dedicated B2B meeting areas for extended networkingIMC 2025 will provide a dedicated platform for exchange, partnerships, and solutions that push the mining industry towards greater resilience and sustainability.Celebrating Leadership: The IMC Awards 2025Mining’s future is not only being discussed — it is being celebrated. The inaugural IMC Mining Excellence Awards will shine a spotlight on those redefining the sector. Award categories include:• Best Poster Award• Start-up Project of the Year• Best ESG Project• Woman in Mining Leadership Award• Mining Company of the Year• Pioneering Mining Project of the Year• Lifetime Achievement in MiningThe awards reflect IMC’s commitment to recognising excellence that drives sustainability, innovation, and impact across Africa and beyond.A Word from FDIM"IMC 2025 is establishing itself as an essential platform for dialogue and the sharing of expertise around major global mining issues. Under the theme ‘Strategic and Critical Metals: Morocco, an open industrial and technological hub for regional and global added value,’ this edition will highlight not only Morocco's potential, but also its central role in the energy transition and sustainable development.This year, we wanted to align our activities with an in-depth reflection on sustainability, technological innovation, and the responsible development of resources. We invite all stakeholders in the mining value chain to join us as we work together to build promising prospects for the future of the sector." - Mr Mohammed Cherrat, President of FDIM________________________________________Why Morocco, Why NowIMC Morocco 2025 is where global ambition meets African opportunity. With Morocco’s bold reforms, commitment to clean energy, and leadership in critical minerals, the country is positioning itself not just as a gateway — but as a benchmark for how mining can serve people, planet, and prosperity.About AMETRADE LtdFounded in 2006, AME Trade Ltd has become a leading force in facilitating trade and investment across Africa’s emerging markets. With over 20 years of experience, we specialise in industry-specific B2B events, conferences, and digital marketing services, particularly in the Mining, Energy, Finance, and Oil & Gas sectors. Operating in 29 African countries, we partner with top industry experts and local SMEs to deliver high-impact events that drive sustainable development and economic growth across the continent. Our mission is to facilitate meaningful business connections, educate and bring together leading stakeholders to address and solve problems that lead to improved collaboration and progress in each of the industries that we serve. Our on the ground presence gives us an unrivalled competitive advantage and know how. Our value-added services offering includes tailor made capacity building training programs, digital connect marketing services and valuable business intelligence reports. Join us in our efforts to shape a prosperous, sustainable and inclusive economic development in Africa. Visit www.ametrade.org to learn more. Follow us on: LINKEDIN | TWITTERFor Media inquiries, pleasecontact: imcmorroco@ametrade.org

