Australian Female Jockey Hannah Phillips Joins Dubai Racing Ranks

Award winning Jockey Hannah Phillips Hannah Phillips at Longreach recently with the Melbourne Cup Hannah Phillips returning to Scale with another winner Hannah Phillips heading to the finish line on a Winner

Australian jockey Hannah Phillips joins Dubai’s racing scene with 200+ wins, 2,000+ rides, and 11 years’ experience across turf, dirt, and Arabian races.

Being a woman in racing is about performance, not perception. My goal in Dubai is the same as it’s always been — to give every horse the best possible ride.” — Hannah Phillips

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian female jockey Hannah Phillips has officially arrived in Dubai, bringing her exceptional record, depth of experience, and unwavering determination to the UAE’s elite racing scene.With over 2,000 career rides, more than 200 wins, and 11 years of experience riding across 60 racetracks in Australia, Phillips is recognized for her precision at the barriers, balance in motion, and powerful hands-and-heels riding style. Now based in Dubai at Dubai Racing Club , Meydan, she is available for race riding across the UAE.“I’ve been fortunate to ride on both turf and dirt throughout Australia,” says Phillips. “Dubai represents an incredible opportunity to grow as a rider, work with world-class horses, and embrace the region’s deep racing tradition — especially in Arabian racing, which I’ve always admired for its history and spirit.”Phillips’ ability to bounce horses cleanly out of the barriers and maintain composure under pressure has earned her the trust of Australian trainers and owners alike. With over 200 career victories and hundreds of placings, she is admired for her calm focus and instinctive connection with horses — qualities that translate perfectly to the UAE’s competitive circuits.Having ridden Arabians in Australia, Hannah brings valuable understanding of their intelligence and sensitivity. “Arabians are exceptional — they respond to patience, precision, and respect,” she notes. “Once they trust you, they’ll give you their heart. That partnership is what drives me as a jockey.”Now a proud resident of Dubai, Phillips embodies the next generation of global female jockeys — professionals whose skill, endurance, and adaptability transcend borders.“Being a woman in racing is about performance, not perception,” she says. “Horses don’t see gender; they respond to confidence, rhythm, and trust. My goal in Dubai is the same as it’s always been — to give every horse the best possible ride.”Her arrival has already attracted attention from trainers seeking a technically strong and reliable jockey with a proven record across both surfaces. Her light weight, smooth riding rhythm, and adaptability make her an asset to any stable competing in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.Phillips’ journey also reflects a family legacy of achievement. Her mother, Jennifer McShane Bary , is the Founder and CEO of JMB Project Management and Green Zen, two Dubai-based companies known for innovation and excellence. Jennifer’s leadership has long inspired her daughter’s discipline, focus, and determination — qualities that now define Hannah’s professional approach to racing.“As the UAE season begins, I’m honoured to ride in one of the world’s most prestigious equestrian destinations,” says Phillips. “This is the start of an exciting new chapter — and I can’t wait to get out on the track.”Now Available for BookingsRace Rides: Dubai Racing Club & Abu DhabiAlso Available For: Barrier Trials & Work Riding (Meydan)Disciplines: Thoroughbred & Arabian Racing (Dirt & Turf)Contact via WhatsApp: +971 55 275 5178About Hannah PhillipsHannah Phillips is an accomplished Australian female jockey with over 11 years of professional experience, 200+ wins, and 2,000+ career rides across 60 Australian racetracks. Known for her clean starts, technical mastery, and hands-and-heels precision, she is now based in Dubai and available for race riding in Dubai and across the UAE.

