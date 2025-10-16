iMini AI Integrates OpenAI’s Latest Sora 2 Model — No Invite Code Required

imini is integrated with the latest video large model Sora 2 imini integrates the main functions of Sora 2 How Sora 2 AI Video Creator Operates

NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global AI creative platform iMini AI today announced the official integration of OpenAI’s newest video generation model, Sora 2 , becoming one of the first third-party platforms to offer public access. With this launch, iMini AI users can now experience the power of Sora 2 without needing a Sora 2 invite code, while premium members enjoy a limited-time free access period.Redefining AI Video Creation with Sora 2OpenAI’s Sora 2 represents a major leap forward in text-to-video technology. The model allows users to generate cinematic-quality videos directly from text or image prompts, with advanced scene coherence, realistic lighting, and physics-based motion.Compared to its predecessor, Sora 2 demonstrates dramatic improvements across:·Multi-shot storytelling – Seamless scene transitions and cinematic camera control.·Enhanced realism – Accurate physical simulation of gravity, water, fabric, and light.·Human consistency – Natural expressions, synchronized lip movements, and lifelike gestures.·Longer, stable video outputs – Generate up to 60 seconds of high-definition video.This breakthrough is widely seen as a pivotal step toward the next generation of AI-powered filmmaking and digital storytelling.iMini AI: The First to Bring Sora 2 to the PublicAs a next-gen AI aggregation and creative platform, iMini AI unites the world’s top models—including Gemini, Claude, Tongyi Wan, and Seedream—under one interface. By adding Sora 2 to its lineup, iMini provides creators with immediate access to industry-leading video generation capabilities.Key highlights of the integration include:1.No Sora 2 invite code needed — Access Sora 2 instantly on iMini without waiting for OpenAI’s rollout.2.Limited-time free access for members — iMini AI premium members can use Sora 2 without consuming points or additional fees.3.Effortless creation with guided prompts — Built-in templates and prompt guides simplify the process for both beginners and professionals.4.All-in-one AI creative ecosystem — Combine image, text, and video generation in a single workspace.Empowering a New Generation of CreatorsiMini AI aims to democratize access to advanced AI tools for creators, marketers, filmmakers, and educators worldwide. The addition of Sora 2 brings unprecedented creative freedom—allowing users to produce cinematic scenes, branded content, and viral social media videos in minutes.“Integrating Sora 2 is a game-changer for our creative community,” said an iMini spokesperson. “We’re proud to make one of the world’s most powerful video generation models accessible to everyone—without the barriers of invite codes or complex setup.”Users can now explore Sora 2 on iMini’s platform at https://imini.com/ and unlock the future of AI-driven video creation.

