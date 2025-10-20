iMini AI Integrates Google VEO 3.1: A New Era of Cross-Modal Creativity for AI Video and Image Generation

iMini integrates Veo 3.1（first) iMini integrates Veo 3.1（second) iMini integrates Veo 3.1（third)

Google’s newly released VEO 3.1 pushes AI video creation into the “director-level” era.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 2 a.m. on October 16, Google officially unveiled its next-generation AI video model, VEO 3.1, sparking global excitement among creators. Described by industry insiders as offering “director-level precision,” VEO 3.1 enhances narrative control, audio synchronization, and multi-image referencing—bringing cinematic storytelling to AI video generation.At the same time, iMini AI, the global multi-modal creative platform, announced that it has successfully integrated VEO 3.1, offering users early access to this groundbreaking model alongside a suite of other top-tier AI engines for image, video, and text generation.VEO 3.1: A “Director-Level” Leap in AI Video GenerationGoogle’s VEO 3.1 introduces three key breakthroughs that redefine what’s possible in AI-driven filmmaking:1.Narrative and Audio Integration:For the first time, VEO 3.1 enables native audio control during video generation. Users can generate synchronized ambient sound, dialogue, and background music directly from text prompts. For instance, typing “children building a snowman in winter” automatically produces realistic snow crunching, laughter, and wind effects—creating a fully immersive environment.2.Multi-Modal Input and Long-Form Generation:Supporting frame interpolation and multi-image referencing, VEO 3.1 allows creators to extend scenes seamlessly. Uploading a first frame (“snowman in progress”) and a final frame (“snowman wearing a scarf”) can yield a smooth 148-second video with consistent motion and style.3.Enhanced Physical Realism:Upgraded lighting calculations and object interaction models fix prior issues like stiff character movement or physics distortion, resulting in natural motion and lifelike rendering.iMini AI: A Unified Creation Engine for the Multi-Model EraCoinciding with Google’s VEO 3.1 release, iMini AI unveiled its upgraded architecture, becoming the first all-in-one AI platform to integrate the new technology. Beyond offering early access to VEO 3.1, iMini AI now connects over 25 mainstream global AI models, covering video, image, and text generation within one seamless workspace.Its proprietary Model Aggregation Engine dynamically allocates tasks to the most suitable AI system based on the user’s creative intent.·Video generation: Google VEO 3.1 (cinematic storytelling), Tongyi Wan 2.2 (dynamic scenes), Seedream 4.0 (stylized animation).·Image generation: Nano Banana (3D figurine design), MidJourney V6 (artistic illustration), DALL·E 3 (photorealistic imagery).·Text intelligence: GPT-5 (logical reasoning), Claude 4 (academic insight), Gemini 2.5 Pro (multilingual generation).This modular ecosystem allows smooth transitions between text-to-video and image-to-video workflows, as well as batch editing for large-scale creative projects—all from a single interface.Localization and Global ReachTo meet the needs of creators worldwide, iMini AI has optimized its interface and output styles for various regions including North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The platform has already seen organic traction across X (Twitter) and Reddit, where creators are sharing projects powered by VEO 3.1 within iMini’s creative suite.The Future: From Efficiency Tool to Creativity PlatformWith the integration of VEO 3.1, iMini AI is no longer just an efficiency booster—it’s evolving into a full creative ecosystem.By uniting data processing, video synthesis, and visual design under one roof, iMini AI empowers human creators to shift focus from repetitive tasks to strategic and imaginative storytelling.As cross-modal AI continues to advance, iMini AI stands at the forefront of a new creative revolution—where one person can truly create like a team.Learn more at https://imini.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.