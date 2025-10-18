iMini AI Integrates Tongyi Wan2.2 Animate, Ushering a New Era of AI-Powered Video Generation

iMini offers multiple models and templates Wan Animate Showcase iMini integrates the latest AI video models

iMini AI integrates Tongyi Wan2.2 Animate to revolutionize AI-powered video creation, enabling users to generate cinematic motion from static images.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The all-in-one intelligent creation platform iMini AI today announced its official integration of Tongyi Wan2.2 Animate, Alibaba’s latest open-source video generation model. This integration marks a major step forward in democratizing AI-driven video production, allowing users to generate cinematic motion clips from a single static image — directly through iMini’s unified creation console.“With Wan2.2 Animate now fully integrated, iMini AI has become not just a tool, but a complete creative infrastructure.” The global product director of iMini AI said. “Our goal is to make advanced AI video generation accessible to every creator — from filmmakers to digital artists to everyday users.”Revolutionary Motion Generation from Tongyi Wan2.2 AnimateDeveloped by Alibaba Tongyi Wan Lab, the newly released Wan2.2 Animate represents a breakthrough in AI motion synthesis through its dual-mode architecture and environment-aware learning engine.·Character Imitation Mode enables users to animate a single image by referencing a video, replicating actions, expressions, and gestures with high fidelity.·Character Replacement Mode allows seamless character substitution within video footage, preserving lighting, tone, and camera movement for studio-quality realism.·Under the hood, Wan2.2 Animate employs VitPose skeletal extraction and implicit facial feature modeling to ensure motion precision and expressive detail.A dedicated LoRA-based lighting module guarantees natural integration between characters and backgrounds, solving one of the toughest visual inconsistencies in generative video.“The Wan2.2 Animate model shows how far generative AI has come — and how much closer we are to human-like creativity,” said an expert in the field of AI. “It’s not just imitation; it’s intelligent motion synthesis.”iMini AI: Building an Integrated AI Creative EcosystemWith the integration of Wan2.2 Animate, iMini AI consolidates its position as one of the most comprehensive AI creation platforms in the global market.The system unites over 25 leading AI models, including GPT-5, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Claude 4, and Nano Banana, delivering a unified environment for text, image, and video creation.Through iMini’s intelligent orchestration engine, users can chain multiple models in a single workflow — from static image generation to animated video output — achieving seamless end-to-end AI creativity.For example:A creator can upload a character design, select Character Replacement Mode, and pair it with a movie scene. iMini AI automatically synchronizes motion, lighting, and cinematic tone, outputting a 720p/24fps clip ready for professional use.“We designed iMini as a multi-model hub, where AI systems collaborate instead of compete,” noted the chief technology officer at iMini AI. “The integration of Tongyi Wan2.2 Animate represents the next phase of convergence — where creativity, precision, and intelligence coexist.Expanding Access to Global CreatorsNow available across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, iMini AI supports both web and mobile platforms, enabling creators to work seamlessly across devices.New users can access a one-month free trial, which includes premium features such as Wan2.2 Animate, GPT-5, and Nano Banana image models.On Reddit and X, early adopters have called iMini “the most complete AI creation suite of 2025” and “a platform that bridges the gap between imagination and production.”AI Video Creation Enters Its Next ChapterThe collaboration between iMini AI and Tongyi Wan2.2 Animate highlights a larger industry trend — the fusion of multi-modal AI systems to deliver creative autonomy.As generative AI becomes both accessible and reliable, the traditional boundaries between professional production and consumer creativity are dissolving.“What used to take a full production team can now be achieved by a single creator with an idea,” said the expert. “This is not just innovation — it’s a cultural shift powered by AI.”About iMini AIiMini AI is a global AI creation platform integrating over 25 advanced large models across text, image, and video. By combining GPT-5, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Claude 4, Nano Banana, and Tongyi Wan2.2 Animate, iMini delivers an end-to-end ecosystem for professional and creative users worldwide.Its mission: to empower every creator to turn ideas into reality through the intelligence of AI.Learn more at https://imini.com/

