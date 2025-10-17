FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp. Celebrates 60 Years of Heritage and Resilience

FUJIFILM Business Innovation together with esteemed guests smile during sake barrel ceremony

FUJIFILM BI PH proudly celebrated its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of empowering Filipinos with cutting-edge solutions.

As we celebrate this landmark anniversary, we are also compelled to look forward with a renewed sense of purpose and resolve.” — FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. President Naoki Hama

TAGUIG, PHILIPPINES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp. proudly celebrated its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of empowering Filipino businesses with cutting-edge document and digital transformation solutions.Since it began operations in the Philippines in 1965, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines (formerly Fuji Xerox Philippines) has been a driving force in shaping the country’s office technology landscape, continuously evolving from a provider of reliable multifunction devices to a trusted partner in business process optimization, managed print services, and digital transformation.Under the anniversary theme “Innovation and Impact,” the milestone event highlighted the company’s enduring legacy of progress, customer trust, and adaptability in an ever-changing technological environment.During the celebration held at the Shangri-La The Fort Hotel in BGC, Mr. Kengo Ishii, the newly appointed Managing Director of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines, expressed his gratitude to its employees, partners, suppliers, and customers who have been integral to the company’s journey.“As we celebrate our 60 years, let us now move together and gear towards the next 40 years. I look forward to FUJIFILM Business Innovation celebrating its 100th year in the future,” said FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines MD Ishii.The momentous event was attended by various esteemed guests including FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. President Naoki Hama, PEZA Director General Hon. Tereso Panga, and Taguig City Mayor Hon. Lanie Cayetano.“As we celebrate this landmark anniversary, we are also compelled to look forward with a renewed sense of purpose and resolve. Central to our actions will continue to be our corporate group purpose: “Giving the World More Smiles.” It is a promise of FUJIFILM Business Innovation to develop products, solutions, and services that empower businesses, enrich lives, and foster long-lasting relationships — in the Philippines and across the globe.,” FUJIFILM Business Innovation President Hama stated during his message.The event also gathered long-time partners, dealers, and top customers to honor the company’s shared history of collaboration and success. It served as a platform to reaffirm FUJIFILM’s commitment to its 60th Anniversary slogan, “Sustainable Future,” in line with its vision of promoting responsible innovation and environmental stewardship.As the brand looks towards the future, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines remains steadfast in its commitment to the group purpose of “giving the world more smiles.”

