FUJIFILM Business Innovation PH and FEED Inc. Partner for Sustainability Tree-Planting Program to Offset Printing Impact

Executive Members of FUJIFILM BI PH smile as they presented check for initial tree-planting project with FEED Inc

FUJIFILM BI PH has officially signed a partnership with FEED Inc to launch a corporate sustainability initiative that promotes reforestation in the Philippines.

We aim to give back to the environment while supporting our customers in their sustainability goals.” — Hideaki Kato, President of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp.

TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp. (FUJIFILM BI PH) has officially signed a partnership with Fostering Education & Environment for Development (FEED Inc.) to launch a corporate sustainability initiative that promotes reforestation in the Philippines.Under this program, FUJIFILM BI PH commits to planting one tree for every predetermined number of printouts generated by its customers. This initiative not only offsets the environmental footprint of printing but also reinforces FUJIFILM BI PH’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainable business practices."We believe that innovation and sustainability should go hand in hand. Through this partnership with FEED Inc., we aim to give back to the environment while supporting our customers in their sustainability goals," said Hideaki Kato, President of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp.FEED Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to environmental conservation and education, will oversee the tree-planting efforts, ensuring that the program contributes to biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and community engagement.This initiative aligns with FUJIFILM BI PH’s broader sustainability commitments, reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate citizen and a leader in eco-friendly business solutions.FEED Inc. expressed optimism that FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines’ initiative will drive significant environmental and economic benefits. By integrating tree planting into its business model, the program is expected to contribute not only to reforestation efforts but also to the livelihoods of communities in designated planting regions. Beyond restoring forests, the initiative will help enhance biodiversity, improve climate resilience, and create economic opportunities through sustainable land management. FEED Inc. believes that FUJIFILM’s pioneering move sets a strong precedent for other businesses to incorporate sustainability into their corporate strategies, fostering long-term positive change for both the environment and local communities.

