FUJIFILM Business Innovation PH & Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce Lead Digital Transformation Talks in Cagayan De Oro

FUJIFILM BI PH, ORO Chamber of Commerce and Event Attendees

CAGAYAN DE ORO, PHILIPPINES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp. in partnership with The Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation, Inc. (Oro Chamber), successfully hosted an industry-focused event that brought together business leaders to explore the role of digital transformation in building a future-ready city.The session, held at the Limketkai Luxe Hotel Cagayan de Oro, provided an interactive platform for local enterprises to learn about automation, cloud-based workflows, and AI-driven solutions that can streamline business operations. Experts from FUJIFILM Business Innovation showcased practical applications of these technologies, demonstrating how companies can optimize workflows, reduce operational costs, and enhance data security.The Deputy Consul-General Inoue Junya of the Davao Japanese Consulate was among the roster of esteemed speakers and guests. He graced the audience with inspiring words on the importance of collaboration and shared vision towards innovation.Participants also explored real-world case studies of businesses that have successfully transitioned to digital workflows, highlighting tangible benefits such as improved efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability. FUJIFILM Business Innovation reaffirmed its commitment to helping businesses navigate digital transformation, ensuring they remain competitive in an evolving smart city landscape.Prior to this industry session, a media roundtable was also conducted, where business and technology leaders discussed the significance of digitalization in advancing Cagayan de Oro’s smart city vision.With the increasing demand for businesses to adapt to digital advancements, FUJIFILM Business Innovation and Oro Chamber continue to support local enterprises in embracing innovative solutions for long-term success.

