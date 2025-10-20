Soul Coach Galaxy Starborn of The Starborn Guide Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To support spiritual seekers in navigating through life challenges with clarity and confidence, Galaxy Starborn announces a comprehensive suite of transformative personal-growth services. As a soul coach, Galaxy blends deep wisdom with practical, heart-centered tools that promote change from the inside out and that guide people to experience enhanced peace, purpose, and fulfillment.

A regular speaker at both the Conscious Life Expo in Los Angeles and the New Living Expo near San Francisco, Galaxy draws from a rich educational and professional background. With degrees in French and Spanish, Galaxy initially taught both languages in middle and high schools. Eager to enhance students’ social-emotional learning, Galaxy then obtained a Master’s degree in Transpersonal Psychology and continued to work in diverse educational roles in both general and special education. Ultimately, Galaxy trained in Akashic Records Soul Clearing, a way of facilitating soul-level transformation, and began working as a soul coach.

On a personal level, Galaxy grew up alongside a sibling who is virtually nonverbal and who has special needs and special gifts. Through this experience, Galaxy learned that heart-to-heart communication—without words--is possible. Through this experience, Galaxy also became passionate about supporting each individual in the customized ways that are best for them, while celebrating each individual for their gifts and contributions.

Galaxy is a starseed—someone who is aware of having connections to other stars and dimensions. Galaxy is also non-binary, feeling a deep inner sense of existing beyond the current earthly categories of “male” and “female” and feeling a deep inner alignment with universal Oneness. As such, Galaxy is committed to providing a safe space for individuals who feel like they are “outside the box.”

In these highly polarized times, Galaxy is committed to taking a stand for unity consciousness and for our human capacity to transcend earthly differences and connect from the heart.

Currently, Galaxy offers private sessions, as well as live and recorded group classes. These offerings support individuals in clearing outdated contracts in their Akashic Record, reconnecting with their cosmic origins, and embodying their unique soul gifts and purpose. Many souls who don’t feel like they belong here on planet Earth are grateful to identify stars and dimensions that feel like “home” to them and that help them feel more supported in their daily lives moving forward.

Galaxy also supports individuals in unlocking their telepathic abilities. Galaxy has observed that many people with special needs are being identified as having speech challenges, yet are communicating vibrationally from the heart. Galaxy encourages everyone to practice “tuning in” to others from the heart.

Galaxy has an active blog and Youtube channel and regularly shares inspiration and guidance. Galaxy’s Earth Day Meditation for the Starseeds, originally presented at the 2024 New Living Expo, welcomes souls from other stars and dimensions, so that they can feel seen and understood here on Earth.

Galaxy invites anyone who feels called to explore any or all of these transformative offerings.

Most importantly, Galaxy encourages everyone to stay connected to their heart, to their unique gifts and calling, and to the unshakable knowing that Love is the true power of the universe.

About Galaxy Starborn

Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Galaxy offers private coaching and classes dedicated to soul healing and transformation. With a background in education, transpersonal psychology, and Akashic Records Soul Clearing, Galaxy supports clients in clearing outdated soul contracts, connecting with their cosmic origins, and embodying their soul gifts, so they can enjoy a life of purpose, joy, and peace.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Galaxy Starborn in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday October 14th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-soul-coach-galaxy-starborn/id1785721253?i=1000732101161

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-soul-coach-galaxy-starborn-of-the-starborn-guide-300745755

https://open.spotify.com/episode/02WXX5KTvAzg4h6jLXgRIk

For more information about Galaxy Starborn, please visit https://StarbornGuide.com and https://youtube.com/@StarbornGuide/

