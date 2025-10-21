Container Tracking Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

Container Tracking Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Container Tracking Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been substantial growth in the container tracking market size in the past few years. This market is expected to expand from $10.11 billion in 2024 to $10.85 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The surge in growth during the historical period can be credited to the rise in consumer demands for transparency, an amplified call for reliable and proficient logistics solutions, increase in volume of goods, escalation in seaborne trade, and the uplift of safety standards at sea.

The market size of container tracking is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the ensuing years. It is projected to reach $14.63 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The expansion in the projection period can be credited to an increased concentration on sustainability, the surge of global trade and globalization, attention towards enhancing fleet optimization and efficiency, a rise in trade volumes, and infrastructure advancement. Key trends predicted during this period encompass expanded applications of blockchain, advanced data analytics and visualization, self-operating vehicles and drones, consolidation with supply chain platforms, and a focus on environmental sustainability.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Container Tracking Market?

The upward trend in cargo theft is projected to boost the expansion of the container tracking market. The surge in economic pressures has led to increased criminal activities and the evolution of theft techniques, which are now surpassing existing security precautions. Moreover, the boom in e-commerce has enlarged both the quantity and worth of goods transported, making cargo more appealing to thieves. Container tracking serves as a deterrent to cargo theft by providing real-time location and status updates, enabling immediate intervention if any unauthorized motion is tracked. It also elevates the overall security by thorough surveillance and historical data review. For example, a report by Netherlands-based non-profit industry association, TAPA EMEA, in May 2024, indicated that the count of transportation thefts in the European Union escalated by 35.46% in 2023 when contrasted to 2022, with the recorded incidents elevating from 6,113 to 8,281. When the cost of stolen goods was accounted for, the aggregate financial damage from these infractions amounted to $594.16 million (EUR 549 million), reflecting a 438% surge from 2022 and a staggering upsurge of 1,076% from 2021. Consequently, the escalating cargo theft is fueling the growth of the container tracking market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Container Tracking Market?

Major players in the Container Tracking include:

• A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

• CMA CGM Group

• Cosco Shipping Lines Co Ltd.

• NetSuite Inc.

• Hapag-Lloyd AG

• Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

• Orient Overseas Container Line Limited

• DP World Logistics FZE

• Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation

• Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Container Tracking Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the container tracking market are focusing on advanced solutions like dry container tracking. This new concentration is all about refining logistics efficiency, strengthening security, and providing immediate visibility. Dry container tracking is a system that monitors and controls conventional shipping containers that carry items which do not require specific conditions like refrigeration or a controlled environment. For example, Hapag-Lloyd, a maritime transport firm from Germany, in April 2024, introduced an innovative live position product that provides all-encompassing, on-demand visibility from door-to-door using Internet of Things (IoT) technology. It has distinctive features such as real-time visibility of the shipped goods, easy tracking with a user-friendly interface by container or booking number, regular updates at your fingertips, and additional future upgrades which include application programming interface integration and predictions about the estimated time of arrival (ETA).

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Container Tracking Market Growth

The container trackingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Technology Type: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Satellite

3) By Mode of Transportation: Maritime, Land, Air

4) By End-User: Food And Beverage, Consumer Goods, Vehicle Transport, Healthcare, Industrial Products, Other End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Gps Trackers, Rfid Tags, Sensors (Temperature, Humidity, Motion), Satellite Communication Devices

2) By Software: Real-Time Tracking Platforms, Data Analytics And Reporting Software, Container Management Systems, Fleet And Logistics Management Software

3) By Service: Installation And Maintenance Services, Data Processing And Analysis Services, Cloud-Based Tracking Services, Consulting And Integration Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Container Tracking Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for container tracking. The market assessment report for container tracking encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

