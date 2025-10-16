ABU DHABI SHOWDOWN WEEK INCLUDES UFC 321, ARAB WORLD’S FIRST UFC WOMEN’S TITLE FIGHT, AND MORE

Action-packed week to include UFC open workouts, press conference, weigh-ins, and Tom Aspinall’s first heavyweight title defence

Action-packed week to include UFC open workouts, press conference, weigh-ins, and Tom Aspinall’s first heavyweight title defence

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UFC321: ASPINALL vs GANE will stage a championship double-header on October 25 at Etihad Arena, headlined by Tom Aspinall’s undisputed heavyweight title defence and the Middle East’s first UFC women’s title fight, as Virna Jandiroba meets Mackenzie Dern for the vacant strawweight crown. Framing the card, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2025 runs October 20–26 with a free UFC Fan Experience at Yas Mall and Yas Bay, featuring interactive activations and athlete meet-and-greets.Fans can look forward to a packed week of activities and events. On October 22, the open workouts at Yas Mall will give fans the chance to see their favourite fighters up close. The following day, Etihad Arena will host the official press conference, featuring an open Q&A session where participating fighters will answer questions from fans and share insights into their upcoming bouts. On October 24, the ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at Etihad Arena, as the fighters step onto the scale and face off one final time before entering the OctagonRunning from October 20–26 at Yas Mall and Yas Bay, UFC’s Fan Experience will be free and open to the public, with interactive activations and opportunities to meet visiting UFC athletes, including former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, No. 3-ranked light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg, No. 3-ranked strawweight Tatiana Suarez, Morocco’s featherweight Youssef Zalal, Brazil’s featherweight Jean Silva, and Lithuania’s light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas.The week’s excitement will also include a must-see combat sports showcase, as UAE Warriors returns on October 22 at ADNEC Center Abu Dhabi, featuring top regional talent in an action-packed card.With a historic UFC championship which promises a packed card, elite MMA and grappling competitions, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2025 promises an unmissable global celebration of sport and entertainment.ENDSAbout UFCUFCis the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 318 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 950 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.