Aleksandre Topuria enters Doha motivated and backed by lightweight champion Ilia Topuria ahead of his UFC Qatar Fight

Aleksandre Topuria enters Doha motivated and backed by lightweight champion Ilia Topuria ahead of his November 22 fight with Bekzat Almakhan

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of his bantamweight clash with Bekzat Almakhan on November 22, Aleksandre Topuria made clear that his fight at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TSARUKYAN vs. HOOKER, marks a powerful new chapter in his career.Speaking ahead of fight Night, Topuria opened up about the emotional shift he has felt entering his first UFC bout since becoming a father. “So, to me it’s a big motivation and it really inspires me,” he said.He then addressed the challenge in front of him: 28-year-old Bekzat Almakhan, who is coming off a 64-second knockout victory and is known for being extremely difficult to finish. “Truly I know he’s a tough fight, but I truly believe I can finish him in every way.”Topuria spoke about the unique shift ahead of his upcoming showdown in Qatar, with lightweight champion Ilia now in Doha as part of his corner after years of being the one coached by Aleksandre.“It’s very interesting. From coach to becoming a fighter, and now having the same guy I coached, who I helped become a two-time world champion, coaching me, it’s an interesting story.”Topuria arrives in Qatar riding a four-fight win streak since returning to the sport in 2021, including a unanimous decision victory in his UFC debut earlier this year. He now looks to build on that momentum in what many see as a key moment for his rise in the bantamweight division.On the other hand, Almakhan enters the bout with confidence following his first-round knockout of Brad Katona, setting the stage for a high-pressure matchup with serious implications for both fighters’ 2026 ambitions.With both men in peak form and carrying their own compelling narratives, all eyes turn to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TSARUKYAN vs. HOOKER on November 22 at ABHA Arena, Qatar, where Topuria aims to back his words with a defining performance.END

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.