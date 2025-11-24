MWAN hosts international workshop with delegates from 25 countries in preparation for January’s IFAT Saudi Arabia

Featuring a wide array of products and solutions IFAT Saudi Arabia will become the Kingdom’s dedicated trade show Delegates from more than 25 countries Attendees explored opportunities in sustainable investment

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An international workshop featuring delegates from more than 25 countries was held this week by the National Centre for Waste Management (MWAN) in Riyadh to help promote IFAT Saudi Arabia, the world's leading event in the waste, water, energy and environment sectors.MWAN is committed to building a prosperous and sustainable economy that preserves natural resources and enhances the quality of life as part of the objectives of Vision 2030. As part of its one-day workshop, attended by international ambassadors, delegates, experts and investors, the organization gathered attendees on Monday at The St. Regis Riyadh to explore opportunities in sustainable investment and environmental innovation. The session also highlighted the Kingdom’s progress in preparing to host the exhibition, reinforcing MWAN’s commitment to international collaboration.IFAT Saudi Arabia, which will debut from 26-28 January 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, promises to be a vital platform to promote international cooperation and expertise exchange in the fields of sustainability and circular economy. In organising the workshop, MWAN’s efforts continue to align in its quest to create an attractive investment environment in the waste management sector.On launch, IFAT Saudi Arabia will become the Kingdom’s dedicated trade show for environmental technologies, featuring a wide array of products and solutions, supporting sectors across waste management, water treatment, air pollution control, recycling and the circular economy. The three-day show is being organised by dmg events and licensed by Messe München, with MWAN as the Founding and Strategic Partner.IFAT Saudi Arabia is part of the international IFAT network, which hosts leading environmental trade fairs in seven countries around the world. It serves as a platform for technology providers, government stakeholders and industry leaders to connect, collaborate and drive sustainable transformation across the region.IFAT Saudi Arabia will serve as a key platform that underscores the Kingdom's leadership in advancing sustainable practices and driving the development of the circular economy across the region, bringing together global innovation with local expertise to create a lasting impact both within the Kingdom and beyond. Featuring leading international environmental technology companies, IFAT Saudi Arabia and its accompanying conferences will inspire and catalyse quality investment in water, sanitation, waste and recycling.“Hosting IFAT Saudi Arabia is part of the Kingdom's strong commitment to supporting the transition to a fully integrated circular economy and strengthening international partnerships towards environmental sustainability,” said Sultan F AlHarthi, Corporate Communications Executive Director, MWAN. “This event will serve as a global platform to exchange insights and explore investment opportunities that contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the Kingdom.”The workshop, attended by delegates from Austria, Britain, Ireland, Morocco, Korea, Singapore, France, Canada, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and many more nations, underscored IFAT Saudi Arabia's key role in fostering international partnerships and unlocking new opportunities for cooperation and investment in innovative environmental solutions.

