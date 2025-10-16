Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Oct. 16, 2025

MARYLAND, October 16 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Committees will review legislation related to the County's early care and education coordinating entity, an appropriation to fund a transportation study of the Clarksburg to Montgomery Village Corridor, and a memorandum of understanding and appropriation to provide funding for transportation improvements in Gaithersburg

The Joint Education and Culture (EC) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 9:30 a.m. to review Expedited Bill 23-25, Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity, and Bill 11-25, Child Care Coordination – Amendments. The committee also will discuss the designation of the County’s Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The joint Transportation and Environment (TE) and Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review a resolution to approve a $100,000 special appropriation for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) to fund a transportation study of the Clarksburg to Montgomery Village Corridor.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe and Council President Kate Stewart.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council President Stewart and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.

The TE Committee will meet at 10 a.m. to review a resolution to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the City of Gaithersburg for the use of development impact taxes for transportation improvements. The committee also will review a resolution to approve a more than $11.6 million supplemental appropriation for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation for Gaithersburg transportation improvements.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Expedited Bill 23-25, Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity

Review: The joint EC and HHS Committee will review Expedited Bill 23-25, Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity, which would specify the duties of the Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity, clarify the membership of the board of the entity and alter the reporting requirements of the entity. In 2022, the Council enacted Bill 42-21 to establish an Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity. Expedited Bill 23-25 would refine the original legislation by clarifying the duties and responsibilities of the entity.

The lead sponsors of Bill 23-25 are Councilmember Albornoz and Council Vice President Jawando. Councilmember Natali Fani-González is a cosponsor.

Bill 11-25, Child Care Coordination – Amendments

Review: The joint EC and HHS Committee will review Bill 11-25, Child Care Coordination – Amendments, which would eliminate the Child Care and Early Education Officer position and eliminate the Early Childhood Coordinating Council. The County Executive has indicated that the position of Child Care and Early Education Officer is no longer filled, and personnel are needed to fulfill other duties within the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The bill would remove Section 44-4A in the County Code, which would eliminate reference to the position as it relates to child care in public space. The bill also would remove Section 10A3 in the County Code, which would eliminate the Early Childhood Coordinating Council, as the duties of the Early Childhood Coordinating Council have been largely transferred to the Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity established by Bill 42-21, Child Care – Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity – Established.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity Designation

Review: The joint EC and HHS Committee will review the designation of the County’s Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity for its second three-year designation period. The purpose of the discussion is to align the official designation of the entity with the expected vote on Expedited Bill 23-25, which is also being reviewed during this committee meeting. The Council is required by Bill 42-21, Child Care – Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity – Established to designate, by a resolution approved by the County Executive, a single nonprofit corporation as the County’s Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity at least every three years. On July 12, 2022, the Council approved Resolution 19-1324 to designate the Montgomery County Children’s Opportunity Alliance Incorporated (COA) as the County’s Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity through July 11, 2025. On July 8, 2025, the Council and County Executive approved a resolution to extend the designation of the COA until Dec. 31, 2025.

Resolution to approve a Special Appropriation to the FY26 Operating Budget, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), Clarksburg to Montgomery Village Corridor Transportation Study, $100,000

Review: The joint TE and GO Committee will review a resolution to approve a $100,000 special appropriation for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) to fund a transportation study of the Clarksburg to Montgomery Village Corridor. This study was recommended in the 2025 Technical Update to the Master Plan of Highways and Transitways. The study would examine travel needs, capacity, feasibility and the timeline of implementing planned and existing master-planned transportation improvements along the Clarksburg to Montgomery Village Corridor.

Resolution to approve Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Gaithersburg for Use of Development Impact Taxes for Transportation Improvements

Review: The TE Committee will review a resolution to approve an MOU with the City of Gaithersburg for the use of development impact taxes for transportation improvements. According to County Code, all transportation impact tax revenue collected by Montgomery County in the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville must be used only to fund transportation improvements listed in an MOU between the County and the respective city. The County and the City of Gaithersburg last entered into an MOU on June 5, 2006, and it included a list of eligible transportation projects on which impact tax revenue could be spent. Those projects have now been completed and the city and County have agreed on a revised MOU to update the list of projects eligible for impact tax funding.

As of June 30, 2025, there is an available balance of more than $15.6 million in transportation impact tax revenues collected on projects in the City of Gaithersburg. Projects listed in the new MOU that would be eligible to receive this funding include the Olde Towne Shared Use Path, Quince Orchard Boulevard Shared Use Path, Industrial Drive Shared Use Path, Washingtonian Boulevard Shared Use Path, Conservation Lane Shared Use Path, West Deer Park Road Shared Use Path, Kentlands Shared Use Path, and the I-270/NIST East Side Shared Use Path.

Resolution to approve an amendment to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation 26-18 to the FY26 Capital Budget Montgomery County Government, Department of Transportation, Gaithersburg Transportation Improvements (No. 502607), $11,644,000

Review: The TE Committee will review a resolution to approve a more than $11.6 million supplemental appropriation for transportation improvements in the City of Gaithersburg. This amendment to the Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and supplemental appropriation is required by the MOU between the County and City of Gaithersburg that is also being reviewed by the committee at this meeting. The MOU would allow for the use of development impact taxes for transportation improvements. The appropriation would provide funds for eight projects listed in the MOU. These projects would use $11.6 million of the more than $15.6 million of available Gaithersburg impact tax funds, while the draft MOU between the city and County indicates that the remaining $4 million would be appropriated to the County for use on County projects that serve Gaithersburg.

